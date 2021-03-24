KPA criticizes Jokowi’s granting of land to young people in Muhammadiyah





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Consortium for Agrarian Reform (KPA) revealed a number of irregularities in the granting of land management rights covering an area of ​​19,685 hectares by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the central chief Muhammadiyah Youth. KPA General Secretary Dewi Kartika questioned the legal basis for Jokowim’s policy of granting land concessions included in the Land for Reforma Agraria (TORA) purpose. Because, according to him, the gift did not comply with statutory regulations. “In land reform, the term management does not exist. Land for land reform objects (TORA) is given in the form of full land rights,” Dewi said in a written statement on Wednesday (3/24 ).

Dewi argues that Muhammadiyah’s youth is also not subject to land reform. According to him, TORA is a priority for landless farmers, smallholders, tenants, traditional fishermen, poor communities, local communities and indigenous peoples. He also indicated that the land that Jokowi had given to Pemuda Muhammadiyah was in the form of villages. Dewi said the land there has long been cultivated by local residents. “This means that the local community and the above priority groups have the most rights,” he said. For these different questions, Dewi also asked all elements of society to criticize this policy. He also called on the government to obey the goals of land reform. According to Dewi, this can be done by supporting the principle of subject and object of land reform. “In this way, the imbalance of the agrarian structure due to the land monopoly of a handful of groups, agrarian conflicts and structural poverty in rural areas really becomes the target of the agrarian reform program in Indonesia,” he said. he still said. Previously, PP Pemuda Muhammadiyah claimed to have won the confidence of President Jokowi. They were asked to manage 19,685 hectares of land. The land is located in Babat Supat District, Keluang, Sungai Lilin and Batang Hari Leko, Musi Banyuasin Regency, South Sumatra. According to Pemuda Muhammadiyah’s plan, the land will be used for community empowerment. PP Pemuda Muhammadiyah said they would use the land for independent waste management, livestock development and hydroponics development. (dhf / nma)



