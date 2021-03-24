Country transformed into welfare state: PM – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked his government for turning the country into a welfare state through various pro-poor programs.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his separate message on Pakistan Day, paid rich tribute to frontline health workers for putting their lives at risk to save Covid-19 patients.

Through a series of tweets, Prime Minister Khan said: 81 years ago today our Quaid gave us the dream of Pakistan as envisioned by the great philosopher and poet Iqbal and based on these principles Riyasat- e-Madina.

He further tweeted: So far we have not been able to realize our great potential because we have lost sight of our vision of Quaids. Today Pakistan is back on track to realize this ideal by bringing the powerful under the rule of law and creating a welfare state with our program of Ehsaas, Panagahs and Health Cards.

Prime Minister said that 15 centuries ago, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) created the first welfare state in Medina, based on the rule of law, meritocracy, compassion and tolerance , and where the quest for knowledge has become a sacred duty.

Within decades, Muslims became the greatest civilization of the following centuries, he said. However, he added, when Muslims moved away from these guiding principles, their civilization deteriorated and declined.

Earlier, in his message on Pakistan Day, the Prime Minister said his government’s vision is to transform Pakistan into a truly democratic welfare state modeled on Riyasat-i-Madina.

Today, let us renew our commitment to make Pakistan a human, progressive and prosperous state like Riyasat-e-Madina, founded on the rule of law, meritocracy, egalitarianism and compassion, he added.

He said March 23, 1940 was a momentous occasion when Muslims in the subcontinent decided to create a separate homeland to break free from the chains of oppression and slavery of the Hindutva mentality.

Today we pay tribute to the Father of the Nation and to all the leaders of the Independence Movement who united the Muslims of British India and fought for the creation of a free and independent Muslim state. The struggle resulted in the emergence of Pakistan from the world map on August 14, 1947, he added.

The prime minister said that while commemorating this day, they should adhere to the principles of unity, faith and discipline given by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Our great nation has successfully overcome challenges of immense magnitude in the past through unity and resilience. Today, we must remain strong to face the pandemic that has ravaged the whole world. InshaAllah, we will be successful in these difficult times, he added.

The Prime Minister also expressed his solidarity with the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by India, who have been subjected to the worst form of state oppression by Indian security forces.

We salute their courage and will continue to support them morally, politically and diplomatically for the realization of their right to self-determination under the relevant UNSC resolutions, he said.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi paid tribute to frontline health workers who risked their lives to save people infected with the coronavirus.

Posted in Dawn on March 24, 2021

