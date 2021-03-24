Sidney Powells Defamation Defamation: No one in his right mind would believe my allegations of electoral fraud





Conspiracy-crazed lawyer Sidney Powell is apparently trying to wash his hands off months of baseless election fraud allegations by saying no one in their right mind took his comments at face value. No reasonable person would conclude the statements were truly statements of fact, his lawyers wrote in a court filing Monday in an attempt to dismiss a $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, the election technology company. that Powell has repeatedly invoked in his attempt to undermine the 2020 election results on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, claiming, without evidence, that there was widespread electoral fraud. Citing the highly charged and political background to the statements, lawyers for Powells claimed that the allegedly defamatory allegations were only his opinion on the credibility of the election, a controversy on which interested members of the public have come to their own conclusions. . They also claimed responsibility for his statements which include a conspiracy theory of an international conspiracy to rig the US election through Dominion voting machines related to public interest issues concerning a common notoriety company, by making a speech protected, CNN reports.

For a time, Powell was part of the self-proclaimed elite strike force willing to lead former presidents who failed the post-election legal effort. But even the Trump campaign disowned him shortly after the press conference where, alongside Rudy Giuliani, Powell bizarrely claimed that the Dominions vote counting system was created in Venezuela under the leadership of Hugo Chvez. , who died eight years ago. Desperate to find ways to preserve his power during his last full month in office, Trump reportedly considered appointing Powell as special advocate to investigate allegations of electoral fraud, an idea even Giuliani would have strongly opposed, and it came. after Trumps’ own Justice Department found no evidence. widespread electoral fraud in the November race.

It’s just not a defense, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig told CNN of the Powells Monday motion, which he said had the opposite effect of helping Dominion defend his client. The two things Dominion must prove here to win its lawsuit are one, the statements were false, and two, that the person who made the false statements knew they were false. Sidney Powell is now basically out and admitted to those two things, Honig said.

Indeed, lawyers for Powells appeared to directly support the Dominions’ position and even endorse it in Monday’s case. The plaintiffs themselves characterize the statements at issue as wild accusations and outlandish claims, they wrote. They are repeatedly labeled as inherently improbable and even impossible, characterizations which the Powells team believe supports the defendants’ position that reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but would regard them only as fact. claims waiting to be tested by the courts as part of the adversarial process. Moreover, in arguing that no one would have mistaken these statements for fact, his lawyers are already correct. As CNN’s John Berman noted, pro-Trump extremists attacked the U.S. Capitol because they believed it was their responsibility to stop the theft of an election that Powell and others repeatedly undermined. in unsuccessful court cases and on right-wing television.

This is not the first time that lawyers representing right-wing agitators like Powell have attempted to argue that their client cannot be held responsible for allegedly defamatory statements because no sane person would take them at face value. Last year, Fox News attorneys successfully asked a judge to dismiss a libel case against prime-time host Tucker Carlson brought by former Playboy model Karen McDougal that Carlson had. accused of on-air extortion, arguing that the cable star could not be understood as having stated the facts by any reasonable viewer. The judge agreed, finding that the network convincingly argues that given Mr. Carlson’s reputation any reasonable viewer “ arrives[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism “on the statements he makes”.

