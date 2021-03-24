French researcher ‘not intimidated’ after clash with Chinese envoy

After a diplomatic incident that started on social media, the French Foreign Ministry summoned China’s envoy to Paris on Monday following a wave of “unacceptable” insults that the embassy imposed on a French academic on Twitter. China scholar Antoine Bondaz, who had not been spared in his criticism of Beijing online, landed in the Chinese embassy’s social media crosshairs after tweeting about Taiwan. Bondaz was called a “little thug”, an “ideological troll” and a “mad hyena”. FRANCE 24 spoke to the researcher about this unprecedented incident.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian used measured language on Monday after asking that Chinese Ambassador Lu Shaye be summoned for a word, but the gist was clear. “There is no room in Franco-Chinese relations for insults and attempts at intimidation against elected officials and researchers. We defend those who embody freedom of expression and democracy. Always and everywhere”, Le Drian tweeted. “The remarks of the Chinese Embassy in France and their actions against elected officials, researchers and EU diplomats are not acceptable. I asked that the ambassador be summoned to be reminded firmly to that. “

The dispute comes as Beijing criticized new Western sanctions for human rights abuses and crackdown on the Uyghur Muslim minority in China. The country reacted by banning the entry of 10 Europeans, of which the French legislator of the European Parliament Raphal Glucksmann sanctions the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs as “unacceptable”.

Bondaz, a researcher at the Paris Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS) which focuses on China and Asia more broadly, is not on the list of those sanctioned by China. Ambassador Lu’s wave of insults against him began on Twitter on Friday. After underlining in an article mentioning the Chinese Embassy that the Quai d’Orsay, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had held to the free decision of French parliamentarians to go to Taiwan, the Chinese Embassy tweeted a succinct two word response: “small strike“Variously translated as little thug, little creep or little rascal. The subject of self-governing Taiwan is a particularly sensitive subject for Beijing, which sees the island as an integral part of China, therefore seeks to isolate Taiwan diplomatically, and hates initiative tending to legitimize Taiwanese autonomy.

Bordaz’s tweet concluded with “big, big kisses to you and your trolls,” in reference to the many pro-Beijing Twitter accounts that mainly work to amplify messages from the Chinese authorities. The pleasant tone obviously did not please the ambassador.

Global Times gets involved

After this first exchange, Bordaz, a recognized expert on China and the Korean peninsula who is regularly featured on FRANCE 24, received a number of expressions of support from leading figures in France denouncing the lack of diplomatic approach of the embassy. Nathalie Loiseau, for example, former Secretary of State for European Affairs under French President Emmanuel Macron, commented: “Rarely have we seen diplomats do so much damage to the image of their country. Brutal, vulgar, it is the China you are viewing. “

Unimpressed by the growing support for Bordaz, Chinese diplomats in France raised the bar. In a lengthy statement released on Sunday, the embassy said it had been subjected to constant “harassment” by the French researcher and suggested it was only responding to “provocations” from a “mad hyena”. The embassy also accused Bordaz of being an “ideological troll” lacking impartiality and “bowing” to the Taiwanese authorities.

The Chinese daily The Global Times published the subject on Monday. in its English edition. The newspaper editorial suggested that the French researcher was a “radical” espousing anti-Chinese propaganda in line with the hawks in the United States.

“The level and the baseness of the attacks are surprising because this attack is not developed with arguments and aims only to impress and intimidate me,” Bondaz told FRANCE 24 on Monday. “But for things to be clear, I am neither impressed nor intimidated and above all it was foreseeable that working on sensitive subjects for the Chinese political authorities, like Taiwan, exposes me one day or another to these attacks. ” Since January, the researcher has headed the “Taiwan, Security and Diplomacy” program at the Foundation for Strategic Research.

A little diplomatic ambassador?

China’s ambassador to France, Lu, appears to be one of the strongest supporters of so-called Wolf Warrior diplomacy. The term is used to refer to the threatening and aggressive stance adopted by part of the young guard of Chinese diplomats under President Xi Jinping.

The envoy, who has held this post in France since 2019, was already known for his outspoken style of Chinese ambassador to Canada. While in Ottawa, Lu handled the crisis sparked by the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Canadian soil in 2018. Here, too, his language was unvarnished. In a Canadian editorial from The Hill Times, Lu criticized the country and its allies for demanding the release of Canadians held in China following Meng’s arrest. “The reason some people have a habit of arrogantly adopting double standards is because of Western selfishness and white supremacy,” Lu wrote. rule of law, but mock and flout the rule of law. “

After Lu’s arrival in France, the envoy was also summoned to the Foreign Ministry in April 2020 for his comments on French staff at nursing homes, who he said had “given up their posts” in the middle. of the Covid-19 pandemic. In his defense, the diplomat said his comments were not aimed at France.

The Chinese Embassy in Paris maintained its aggressive tone in the row with Bordaz, making a thinly veiled reference to the reference to the “wolf warrior” he made in one of his tweets. “There are people who wish to see Chinese diplomacy become ‘lamb’ diplomacy, who resist attacks without batting an eyelid. Those days are well and truly over!” the embassy tweeted on Monday.

But the online attack on Bordaz differed from the traditional salvos imposed by Xi Jinping’s wolf warriors.

“These attacks are not representative of what some call ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy because they go much further than the mere assertion of Chinese interests. No other Chinese embassy in Europe goes this far or so low,” he said. declared Bordaz. “These attacks are actually aimed at stifling public debate in France by allowing the Chinese Embassy to impose matters that may or may not be discussed.”

After Lu responded to the summons on Tuesday morning, AFP reported, a French diplomatic official said the envoy was received by the ministry’s Asia director, who informed him that “the methods of the embassy and the tone of his public comments were totally unacceptable and exceeded all limits commonly accepted by any embassy in the world. “

This article has been translated and updated from the original in French.