Pakistan buys 1 million doses of covid vaccine from China, Health News, ET HealthWorld





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has purchased more than one million doses of Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics Covid-19 vaccines, its first purchase from any manufacturer that has previously relied on donations, the government said on Tuesday.

The injections are expected to be delivered this month, with discussions underway for an additional 7 million doses from the same companies.

The country is seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections has recorded 633,741 coronavirus cases and nearly 14,000 deaths, with 3,270 infections and 72 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive on Saturday.

“We have purchased 1 million and 60,000 doses of Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines,” said Asad Umar, minister in charge of pandemic operations. “We will receive the shipment before the end of March.”

“We want them to deliver these 7 million by the end of April, but they have not yet confirmed that. They might have supply problems,” Umar added.

Pakistan is currently vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and citizens over the age of 60 for free using more than one million doses of Sinopharm donated by China.

Pakistan has so far relied on these donations and on allocations from the COVAX / GAVI program supported by the World Health Organization for the poorest countries.

The first COVAX / GAVI batch containing up to 4 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was due to be delivered to Pakistan this month, Umar said, adding that it had been delayed due to problems the vaccine was facing in the world.

Pakistan aims to vaccinate around 70 million of its 220 million people to achieve sufficient community immunity. The 100 million people under the age of 18 in the country do not yet need to be vaccinated.

With 45 million people expected to be covered by COVAX / GAVI arrangements, Umar said Pakistan would need to cover around 25 million of the population.

Pakistan, one of the first countries in the world to allow private imports of Covid-19 vaccines for sale on the open market, has already received a batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine and also expects to receive a separate batch of CanSino this week for commercial sale.

Authorities expect wealthier Pakistanis to purchase their own vaccines this way, but commercial administration of the vaccines has not yet started as the government addresses pricing issues.

Transparency International raised concerns about the private sale of vaccines in a letter to the prime minister, saying it would lead to inequalities and open the door to corruption.

Authorities have offered a price of 8,449 rupees ($ 54.30) per packet of two injections of Sputnik V and 4,225 ($ 27.15) per injection for Convidecia, which will be CanSino’s trade name.

According to a government-approved mechanism, the commercial price of an imported vaccine will add 40% of the landed cost markup, with another 15% for retailers or hospitals.

Umar said the proposed prices were under review after importers of Sputnik V had some concerns, but adding that he did not see it changing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos