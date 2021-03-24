Watch the journey from SBY period debt to Jokowi





Jakarta – The government, both under President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is interesting debt close the budget deficit. To attract debt, there are differences between the two eras of leadership in this country. Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef) researcher Dzulfian Syafrian explained, based on his presentation material, that long-term public debt continued to climb from the SBY era to the era. SBY. “Most of the debt is bigger in the long term than in the short term. That’s what I’m saying, it’s the conflict between the millennial and colonial generations. Those who incur debt but pass their responsibilities to the generation. next, so the onus goes to the next. generation, “he said in an online discussion about BUMN’s performance and debt piles Wednesday (3/24/2021). Judge by origin and currency debt the public, in the days of the SBY, there was generally a balance between domestic and foreign debt. Meanwhile, the Jokowi era tended to rely on domestic debt. “Meanwhile, Pak Jokowi tends to rely on domestic debt. Why, because in my opinion, it is more of a populist consideration that the domestic debt is more accepted by the Indonesian people politically, sociopolitically than the foreign debt because it takes advantage of the nationalism of the Indonesian people ” , he said. “Whereas in the context of debt, our domestic debt generally has to pay more interest than the external debt. Finally, this populist policy is in fact detrimental to the finances of the State, to our own portfolios, remember that the debt that is accumulating today is equivalent to tax increases that we must pay in the future ”, he added. -he adds. Meanwhile, private debt tends to choose the long term. According to him, the government must pay attention to it, because if it does not manage it properly, it will become a burden in the future. “Private debt is different from debt the public, if the private sector is more rational in its choice to go into debt, because I said earlier that the cost is cheaper, ”he said. Also watch the video: 6,000 T IDR of debt, RI almost a red light? [Gambas:Video 20detik] Watch the video “Translucent debt Rp. 6,000 T, RI almost a red light?“

