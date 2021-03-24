Politics
Still reeling from Boris Johnson’s betrayal, DUP founding member says he questions union
Wallace Thompson, longtime partner of the late Ian Paisley and former special adviser to Nigel Dodds when he was finance minister for Stormonts, spoke in October 2019 after the PM abandoned his promise to never accept a border with the Irish Sea.
Writing at the time, Mr Thompson said he believed Mr Johnson would keep his word, but then quoted Northern Ireland’s founding father Lord Carson on how he felt used as a pawn by London then abandoned.
Mr. Thompson added: What a fool I was. History should have alerted me to this pattern of betrayal … Shall we never learn? It is almost enough to make me question the value of the Union.
These comments were made on the spot, but when asked this week by the News Letter if his perspective has changed now that the Irish Sea border is in place, he said: I probably am. still pretty much in the same place in my mind as when it was written.
I still believe in the union, but the protocol has once again created a sense of crisis for unionism and I think we need to learn from what has happened to us in the past. As trade unionists we have been betrayed time and time again and we have always been in retreat.
There is a repeating pattern, there is betrayal, there is retaliation, there are attempts to undo the damage that rarely succeed.
He said that in Northern Ireland, the year of the centenary, we have been mistreated by the British establishment, and my mood is probably more of reflection than celebration.
Brexit reinvigorated nationalism and sparked further consideration of the possibility of Irish unity. Mr Thompson said economically the Union had big advantages. The NHS is a very valuable asset and even the handling of the vaccine has been much better here. But a hundred years later, so much has changed.
He said the Protestants who had fought at the Somme were fighting for an empire that is gone, for a nation that was essentially Protestant in essence that is gone, and against absorption into an Irish Catholic state that is gone. Much of what our ancestors fought for and against is gone.
He said that as a Protestant his evangelical faith and his ability to express it freely was his primary concern and I don’t think I fear it will be reduced or restricted in a united Ireland any more than United Kingdom, but he had very real concerns about cracking down on his heritage and Orange identity in a united Ireland.
Mr Thompson cautioned against anyone assuming his thinking represents a major shift in trade union thinking, and stressed that he would always definitely support the Union if there was an instant border poll.
But this concerns future generations, and we need both parties to be able to listen to each other and seek to truly understand each other’s perspectives, concerns and expectations. In this centenary year, there must be a meaningful, open and honest debate.
He expressed concern that too many nationalist politicians and commentators seem unable or unwilling to understand Ulster’s Protestant state of mind. It is often described by them as triumphalist and sectarian, while it is based on truly recognized and totally legitimate principles.
Over the years he reacted with anger, he did so for fear of being threatened with destruction.
