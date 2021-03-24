Erdoan now provokes the markets





True to his egocentric and unorthodox demeanor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan provokes not only his neighbors, but also the markets. The neo-Ottomanism that defines the Turkish president makes him feel invincible, not only politically, but also economically. He believes he has the capacity to act as he sees fit and to impose his own conditions even where it is obvious that he cannot, such as international markets. For better or worse, the markets are dancing to their own drums and no country, not even the United States, China or Japan, to name just the three largest economies in the world, is in. able to fully impose its own conditions. . In this context, Erdoan must realize that he is forced, even if he does not like it, to follow certain rules. Otherwise, he will bear the costs personally, along with his country and his people. The financial turmoil seen over the past 24 hours simply shows the Turkish president that there are limits. Another leader would potentially be more willing to change his position, but any realistic observer of Turkey knows that is something Erdoan will not do. A country with a massive short-term external debt of nearly $ 180 billion, reduced foreign exchange reserves, witnessing an exodus of foreign investment as its currency collapses, is very likely to face a crisis in foreign currency. payments. It’s the last thing Erdoan needs as he tries to find a new modus vivendi with the Biden administration and seeks to convince Europe that he is not the source of tension in the Eastern Mediterranean. Respected international analysts, who are not enemies of Turkey, are witnessing the weakening of the Turkish economy and believe that the recent brutal replacement of the country’s central banker as well as the unorthodox policies favored by Erdoan are leading Turkey , with mathematical precision, in a time of great uncertainty and loss of investor confidence. This economic collapse is very likely to end with capital controls and the ensuing repercussions, further endangering the stability of our neighbor to the east. It will also be an irreparable blow to the narrative of omnipotence obsessively projected by Erdoan over the past few years, with its timing coinciding with the centenary of the Republic of Turkey in 2023. The financial crisis must serve as a reminder to the Turkish leader that, more than ever, he needs the support of Western powers, be they political, economic or financial. Yet perhaps the unpredictable Turkish president who has steadily distanced himself from Western values ​​over the years has an ambivalent geopolitical policy and sees himself as the leader of the Islamic world believes he needs no support. because it is just so powerful. . (A version of this article was originally published by the Kathimerini and reproduced with permission.)







