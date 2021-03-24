In their fight against food inflation, the poor now have a new ally





ISLAMABAD: Aftab Khan, 46, has been selling mobile phone accessories near a bus stop in the town of Rawalpindi for almost a decade, but he thinks things are too difficult for him. However, he is not desperate.

Originally from Swabi district in northwest Pakistan, Khan said he earns between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 a day and sends most of the income back to his family of six in Swabi.

I can hardly make ends meet with this amount and the COVID-19 epidemic in the country last year made it worse because now I cannot earn enough to support my family due to lockdowns and subsequent business shutdowns, ”he said.

Under such circumstances, Khan said he struggled to afford quality food as much of the income went to his family in the village.

Thanks to the recently launched anti-hunger initiative, he can now have freshly prepared and free food.

I used to spend around 300 rupees a day on food, but recently I got free food from the food trucks that roam the city.

I’m delighted that by the end of this month I can send more money back, ”he said.

The Pakistani government recently launched a no one goes to sleep hungry initiative as part of the Ehsaas program, a major poverty alleviation initiative that benefits millions of poor people across the country.

There are many areas in Pakistan where people go to bed hungry. Most people are paid a daily salary and when they do not receive their salary they have to sleep on an empty stomach, “Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said recently at the launching ceremony of the initiative in Islamabad. initiative would help the poor, the deserving, and daily bets to save their hard-earned money to meet the needs of their children and families instead of spending it on food, the prime minister said.

People in need will be able to feed themselves twice a day in various places, including near hospitals, bus stations and public places, said Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Poverty Reduction Sania Nishtar.

She added that the program was initially launched in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and would soon be extended to other parts of the country.

Private donors could also contribute to the poor-focused agenda, and the government has established a donor coordination group within the Poverty Reduction and Social Security Division to engage with benefactors to to make it more financially stable, Nishtar told Xinhua.

Welcoming the efforts of the government for the most vulnerable and marginalized segments of society, Talat Anwar, renowned economist and former macroeconomic policy adviser at the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, said the program will bring a positive change for the Pakistani people as it is in line with the global model of poverty reduction.

For vulnerable communities, setbacks like the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in incredible hardship in the form of job losses, rising prices, disruption in supply chains, reduced remittances, education and health services.

Caring for vulnerable groups was the primary responsibility and obligation of governments to achieve optimal social protection and minimum social exclusion, the economist told Xinhua.

In a conversation with Xinhua, Bashir Farooqui, chairman of Saylani Welfare Trust, Pakistan’s largest non-governmental organization, working for the welfare of the poor and destitute, said that in respecting and fulfilling his responsibility to the common people, the Pakistani government worked vigorously for their well-being and well-being.

The poor now feel state owned because they have been duly cared for by the state, he said.

Farooqui believed that the provision of shelter and food greatly reduced the burden on the poor, but he also stressed that the government should take a step forward to make their lives even better by imparting education and skills to them. required so that they can make their own way. in the society.

