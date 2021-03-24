President Joko Widodo and his entourage arrived in Ambon





Indonesian President Joko Widodo disembarked from the special presidential plane BBJ2 of type Boeing 737-800 registration number A-001, which arrived at Pattimura airport, city of Laha Ambon, province of Maluku, on Wednesday after -midday (03/24/2021). The President and his entourage were greeted by the Governor of Maluku Murad Ismail, the Inspector General of Kapolda Pol Refdi Andri, Danrem 151 / Binaiya Brigadier-General Arnold Ritiauw, Danlantamal IX / Ambon Laksma TNI Budi Purwanto, Danlanud Pattimura Colonel Pnb Andreas Ardiyanto Dhewo. BERITABETA.COM, Ambon – President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H. Joko Widodo or Jokowi, with his entourage, arrived at Pattimura airport, village of Laha, district of Teluk Ambon, town of Ambon, province of Maluku, on Wednesday after- noon (03/24/2021). President of the Republic of Indonesia Jokowi and his entourage used the special presidential aircraft type BBJ2 Boeing 737-800 registration number A-001, together with pilot lieutenant colonel Cpt Pnb Sunar, from Kuabang airport Kao, North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province, in a series of working visit diaries in Ambon City, Maluku Province. During this visit to Ambon City, President Jokowi was accompanied by BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Major General Pangdam XVI Pattimura, Jeffry Apoly Rahawarin. The President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage got off the plane and were immediately greeted by the Governor of Maluku, Inspector General of Police (Purn) Murad Ismail, Kapolda Maluku, Inspector General of police. Refdi Andri, Danrem 151 / Binaiya Brigadier General Arnold Ritiauw, Danlantamal IX / Ambon Laksma TNI Budi Purwanto, Danlanud Pattimura Colonel Pnb Andreas Ardiyanto Dhewo. In addition, President Jokowi and his entourage were accompanied by the Governor of Maluku and other officials as they left the regional administration of the VIP airport, escorted by a Patwal Polri / TNI vehicle heading towards RM. Apong, in Wayame Village, Teluk Ambon District, Ambon Town. After that, President Joko Widodo went to the Swiss-Belhotel to rest. To know the agenda of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, Thursday (03/25/2021) will review the Covid-19 vaccination process tomorrow at dr. J. Leimena and Vaccination in Jazirah Leihitu, Central Maluku Regency. After following the vaccination process, President Jokowi will directly monitor the location of the construction of the new Ambon port as the National Fish Barn or LIN in Ambon City. (BB-YP)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos