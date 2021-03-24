Supporters of criminals in the past now laugh at institutions: Shibli





ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz has said that elements that used to support criminals and land grabbers in the past are now mocking the law and threatening security institutions. state instead of responding to requests from the NAB.

While addressing a photo exhibition on the eve of Pakistan Day here on Tuesday, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country has been set on the path to an Islamic welfare state as considered it Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali. Jinnah.

Commenting on the PML-N leadership, the senator said Nawaz Sharif had escaped the law. Whenever there was a difficult time for them, they choose to flee the country, said Shibli Faraz.

He said anyone who sees the law as domestic slaves uses politics as a shield.

He added that the whole country knows what they were and what they have become. Everything they have done and accumulated must be made public, he added. He said that in a civilized society it is not the case that if the courts or constitutional institutions ask questions, they will be attacked. He said the Broadsheet report has been submitted to the Prime Minister and after completing the review of this report, the details will be presented to the nation.

According to the report’s findings, the law will gain ground, Senator Shibli Faraz said.

He said everyone knows Bilawal Bhutto talked about the Sharif family.

Shibli Faraz said that many sacrifices had been made for the establishment of Pakistan. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had achieved his goal with his companions. He said Pakistan had been reached with goals to create a country in which the rule of law prevails.

He said that the Pakistani army, law enforcement and people have made many sacrifices for Pakistan and women have also taken part in this struggle to strengthen Pakistan.

He also said that the purpose of celebrating these days was to reiterate the commitment and goals of his historic journey. “Today we need to review this and repeat this promise,” he added.

He said there shouldn’t be a society in which when elites are brought before the law to defend ill-gotten wealth, then they should take up arms against institutions and mock institutions. Senator Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan does not belong to any family but to the people of this country. He said that a method has been introduced in our country which has destroyed the moral standards of the society. Today, corruption is not seen as a corrupt practice and elites do not care about the law, said Shibli Faraz.

He also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan came out with the goal of a new Pakistan. Imran Khan works day and night for equal opportunities for justice and economic opportunity for all.

He said the trip was heading to the same destination as set for March 23 and the direction of the country had been set. He said that in the past state institutions were crippled and the law was only made effective for the common man, but the PTI government changed that culture.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that this culture, which made criminal elements influential in the past, will soon be eradicated.

He said that Imran Khan is a fearless and courageous leader who pursues this goal to achieve this goal. Let the whole nation participate, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

“We want a society in which the law is equal for all,” he said. Today we are faced with the challenge that when an influential person is summoned to court or in court, he threatens to bring armed groups to court when he appears in court.

He said that the way the success has been achieved against the first wave of Covid -19, we will also overcome the third wave, for which the support of the people is fundamental.

Responding to a question, Senator Shibli Faraz said that some elements are fighting to save their wealth and property, if a culprit is called to the law, instead of appearing, he brings a group of thugs, this country will become a republic banana. He said that those who regard the law as a domestic slave use politics not as politics but as a shield.

