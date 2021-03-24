Erdogan sacking Turkish central bank chief adds to mess: Naguib Sawiris

The Turkish president sacking his central bank manager this weekend will only add to the “mess” in the country, said Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked another central bank chief on Saturday, the third to be fired in two years. During Naci Agbal’s five-month tenure, he raised Turkey’s interest rate by around 450 basis points to 19%. Economists believe rate hikes were needed to control inflation and stabilize the lira. Agbal’s replacement, Sahap Kavcioglu, said higher rates would not solve Turkey’s economic problems and should be more in line with Erdogan’s orders.

(Erdogan) wants someone who will work on the basis of a political agenda, which is a disastrous recipe for central bankers. Naguib sawiris Egyptian billionaire

“I predict this will only add to the mess,” said Sawiris, chairman and CEO of Orascom Investment Holding. “Inflation is very high and trying to lower the interest rate when you want to defend your currency is not the right decision,” he told CNBC’s “Capital Connection” Wednesday. Sawiris added that it is not a good idea to mix politics with economics or finance. “(Erdogan) wants someone who will work on the basis of a political agenda, which is a recipe for disaster for central bankers,” he said. “Central bankers must react to the economic realities of their country.” The Turkish lira dipped on Monday as the market reacted to the news. The Turkish presidential office did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Relations with Egypt

Sawiris has also influenced Turkey’s foreign policy. “(Erdogan) has made a 180 degree turnaround now, and he’s trying to appease Egypt, improve relations with Europe and so on,” he said. Earlier this month, Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt. Relations between the two countries have been strained since the Egyptian army overthrew a president close to Turkey. “I think it is based on the new US administration which is not so happy with its behavior, buying the Russian rockets, interfering all over the Middle East with its troops and also supporting some terrorist groups,” Sawiris said. .

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, executive chairman of Orascom Telecom. Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

In addition, Egypt’s alliances with regional partners were not in Turkey’s favor. “The diplomats kindly tell you it’s not against anyone, no it’s against Turkey because of their frantic behavior,” he said. Erdogan’s attempts to “appease Egypt” are a “victory for Egyptian diplomacy,” Sawiris said. “We don’t need wars in the region anymore, so I think that’s good,” he said.

Do what Trump did

Separately, Sawiris said the United States under the Biden administration should resume direct negotiations with North Korea on the nuclear issue, instead of ask for help from China. “My advice is to do the same as what Donald Trump did at the start. He called the leaders over there, sat down with them, went to visit and spoke,” he said. . He acknowledged that the talks had collapsed because the two sides could not come to an agreement on sanctions relief and denuclearization, but said these things could be negotiated. “I don’t think the differences are too big. They can be bridged, but people just have to forget about their egos and who’s calling who first and so on, and just give them the respect they want,” said Sawiris.

