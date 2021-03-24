Xi pays tribute to late Tanzanian leader







Magufuli called on China’s good friend for his contribution to bilateral cooperation President Xi Jinping on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the death of former Tanzanian President John Magufuli, saying it was a huge loss for the Tanzanian people and that the Chinese people had also lost a good friend. In a message to Samia Suluhu Hassan, the new president of Tanzania, Xi said he had expressed, on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, as well as on his own behalf, his sincere condolences to the family of Magufuli as well as the Tanzanian. government and people. He praised Magufuli as an extraordinary ruler of Tanzania, saying the former president made a positive contribution to promoting friendship and cooperation between the two nations and between China and Africa. China cherishes the traditional deep friendship between the two countries and is willing to work with Tanzania to deepen the comprehensive bilateral partnership and bring more benefits to the two peoples and the two nations, Xi said. Magufuli, 61, died of heart disease on March 17 in Dar es Salaam. Hassan, who had been Tanzania’s vice president since 2015, was sworn in as Tanzanian president on Friday and became the country’s first female president. According to the Tanzanian constitution, Hassan will serve as president for the remainder of Magufuli’s five-year term, which ends in 2025, and she will consult with the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, on the appointment of the vice-president. African leaders gathered in the Tanzanian capital of Dodoma on Monday to pay tribute to Magufuli, describing him as a true and devoted son of Africa. In their praise for the late president at the state funeral at Jamhuri Stadium in the capital, leaders said Magufuli was a fighter and a patriot not only for Tanzania but for the entire African continent. In his remarks, Hassan assured Tanzanians that the country is in good hands. “Let’s continue where the late President Magufuli left off. Let’s cooperate and unite,” she said to thunderous applause from her audience, adding that people should not doubt her presidency because she is a woman. Magufuli will be buried on Friday in his hometown in Chato district of Geita region. He was born on October 29, 1959. He was elected President of Tanzania in October 2015 and re-elected in October 2020. Xinhua contributed to this story.









