Jokowi hesitates to recruit many CPNS counter agents





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolorevealed that the president Joko Widodoprovide guidelines for the training of administrative staff for the selection of candidates for public office (CPNS) 2021 reduced. According to him, Jokowi requested that the training of candidates for the Civilian State Apparatus (ASN) who were accepted in the selection of the CPNS 2021 be more planned for extension workers who went directly to the field. “The leadership of Mr. President, Mr. Jokowi has told us, if possible in the 2021 budget year, there will be more extension workers who can go more into the field, go into the community,” Tjahjo said. during a working meeting with the Commission. II of the DPR in Parliament, Senayan, Jakarta Wednesday (24/3).

“Reducing the acceptance of CPNS who only sit at the table, whose work is only administrative work, this will be reduced,” he continued. Tjahjo explained, the ASN which is classified as the administrator of the administration is the largest proportion of ASN in the health sector or are teachers and lecturers. Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Tjahjo Kumolo said President Jokowi wanted more civil servants to be recruited directly from the field (CNN Indonesia / Daniela Dinda) Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Tjahjo Kumolo said President Jokowi wanted more civil servants to be recruited directly from the field (CNN Indonesia / Daniela Dinda) He said 39 percent of the approximately 4.16 million public servants currently in office are administrators. During this time, the technical and health ASN was 14 percent, and the ASN was teacher and teacher up to 36 percent. “The composition of civil servants still dominated by executives or administrative positions is indeed difficult to hope to achieve a high level of competitiveness,” said the political leader of the PDI-P. From there, future admissions to the PNS will increase the training of teachers, extension workers, health workers, auditors and managers of goods and services. Previously, said Tjahjo, the total ASN requirements for 2021 were 1,275,387. However, Kemenpan-RB will not decide on the need for effective ASN training until the end of March 2021. Kemenpan-RB still communicates with BKN on ASN’s needs in 2021 and negotiates with the ministries or institutions concerned. “At the end of March, we will decide, some training is really needed. So there is still a lot of good business, both in the regions, several ministries or institutions, agencies, but thank God it will be achieved,” said Tjahjo. (mts / bmw)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









