Gram Ujala program launched in PM Modis Varanasi constituency

New Delhi: Energy, New and Renewable Energies Minister Raj Kumar Singh on Wednesday launched the Gram Ujala program in Prime Minister Narendra Modis Lok Sabha’s constituency in Varanasi. The program offers the world’s cheapest LED bulbs in rural areas to ten.

The Gram Ujala program is fully funded by carbon credits. Under the United Nations Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), the program will claim carbon credits. In addition, under the new program, incandescent and CFL bulbs (compact fluorescent lamps) for rural consumers will be taken over.

Read also | Field report: a groundswell of anti-incumbency in Mamatas, Bengal

As we grow, this program will boost rural employment and local economies. It has enormous potential to uplift Indian villages and help mitigate climate change, ”Singh said in a tweet.

The first phase of the program, which does not come with any government support or subsidy, was launched from Arrah in Bihar. In the first phase, 15 million LED bulbs will be distributed in the villages of Arrah (Bihar), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh), Nagpur (Maharashtra) and western Gujarat.

The Minister of Energy said India is at the forefront of energy transition and energy efficiency. This program is designed specifically for rural homes with affordability in mind and it will also result in energy savings, as a 12 watt LED bulb gives light equivalent to that of an incandescent bulb of 100 watts, “the union’s energy ministry said in a statement.

The bulbs are offered by Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a state-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, taking advantage of scale. Mint previously reported on the proposed program to deliver 600 million LED bulbs in rural areas to 10 per piece.

As part of phase 1 of the GRAM UJALA program, 1 crore 50 lakh LED bulbs will be distributed, which will have a significant impact on the energy savings of climate change action in India of 2025 million kWh / year and CO2 reductions of 1.65 million tonnes of CO2 / year. The program will provide better lighting at an affordable price of INR 10 / bulb. This will lead to a better standard of living, financial savings, greater economic activity and better security for rural citizens, ”the statement added.

According to EESL, India is currently the world’s second largest LED market by value. The previous government program of Ujala (Unnat Jyoti by affordable lighting for all) had reduced the prices of LED bulbs to About 70 each 310 in 2014. Under Gram Ujala, the new system, revenues from carbon credits will contribute 60 per piece of LED bulb, with the balance 10 to be paid by the rural consumer.

The Minister of Energy further praised the efforts of EESL in the implementation of the UJALA program in which 36 crore of LED bulbs were distributed and 1 crore 15 lakh street lights were replaced by LED lamps. across the country, resulting in energy savings of thousands of megawatts, ”the statement said.