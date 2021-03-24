Donald Trump’s team sought a stake in Gab but was rejected, says CEO Andrew Torba





Social media site CEO Gab said he rejected a proposal in January to include former President Donald Trump on the platform.

Andrew Torba, who founded the service in 2016, said representatives for the former senior adviser and son-in-law of the former president, Jared Kushner, made the pitch: fairness in the company in exchange for the listing Trump and his opinion on the site.

As Forbes first reported, Torba said he immediately declined the phone call offer, saying, “No, I’m not getting this.”

And it didn’t seem likely that the CEO would change his mind in the future. He added, “Gab is not for sale. There is no amount that would make me sell. Zero.”

Sharing the Forbes story on his Gab profile this week, Torba wrote: “As I have said on several occasions, [Trump] is welcome to join Gab at any time and speak freely. But Gab is not for sale and in no way will Gab change our free speech policies, Mr. Kushner. “

Gab is generally touted as a conservative-friendly alternative to mainstream social sites like Twitter or Facebook, and his more lenient moderation policies have left him an attractive option for right-wing figures, conspiracy theorists and white nationalists.

His website describes Torba as a “Christian tech entrepreneur” who started it after seeing an increase in censorship from other platforms in the 2016 election.

There is already an account for Donald Trump on the website, but Torba previously said the profile was not used by the former president himself.

In February, Torba accused Kushner of “actively trying to keep Trump away from Gab” and said the Trump Gab account was just a mirror archive of public statements.

“We’ve always been transparent about this and we would obviously let people know if the president starts using it. The only reason he’s not using it right now to contact his base is that by preventing him from there. ‘use,’ Torba wrote, confirming that the Trump profile is managed by Gab.

Trump was permanently suspended by Twitter on Jan. 8 “because of the risk of further incitement to violence” following the Capitol riot two days earlier.

Her Facebbook profile was locked for 24 hours on January 6. The following day, the blocks on his Facebook and Instagram were extended indefinitely and remain in place.

Buzzfeed News reported on February 5 that members of the Trump campaign, including former manager Brad Parscale, approached another social media platform, Speak, with a similar offer: ask for a stake in the company in exchange for Trump’s membership.

This deal was never made, however, and Parscale told Buzzfeed at the time that the president “was never part of the talks”, and claimed they were “never so important”.

While Trump remains banned from social media, speculation has grown in recent days that he may soon be returning via his own platform. Senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News last weekend that Trump could attract “tens of millions of people.”

“I think we’re going to see President Trump coming back to social media in probably two or three months here, with his own platform,” Miller told Fox News. “And this is something that I think will be the most popular ticket on social media.”

A request for comment on Gab’s listed press information on Wednesday resulted in a bounce email. Trump’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Former US President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Social media site CEO Gab said he rejected a proposal in January to include former President Donald Trump on the platform. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

