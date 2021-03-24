Media traffic declines since Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago





Donald Trump was right about one thing: he was a huge media earner.

And now they’re trying to catch on to an increasingly small audience.

The media don’t really go bankrupt, as Trump liked to predict it would be their fate once it was gone. It feels more like a return to what was considered normal, before the symbiotic relationship that boosted his political fortunes and results.

And that presents a tall order, now that their world is no longer dominated by personality politics, divisive culture wars and endless twitter chatter.

President Biden draws his share of ideological opposition, but his efforts to reduce the temperature, avoid personal attacks, and barely engage in dialogue with the press clearly emphasize political debates, which many people find a nap.

Of course, Trump alone didn’t produce the sky-high odds and clicks of 2020 and early 2021. There was a global pandemic and economic lockdown that captured the attention of Americans. There were waves of racial protests which at times turned into riots. There was a hotly contested presidential election. There was an armed insurrection on Capitol Hill. And, as bookmarks for Trumps’ tumultuous tenure, there have been two impeachment trials in the span of 13 months.

There was always the inescapable irony that the president who denounced the “fake news” of “the enemy of the people” was also the best to ring their cash registers. The media thrived on crisis and controversy, since its days as a New York tabloid, knew how to deliver both on an hourly basis.

At the Washington Post, for example, the number of online visitors fell 26% from January to February, and that’s according to the Post. The New York Times site lost 17% during that time.

As for cable news:

The most affected network is CNN. After overtaking rivals Fox News and MSNBC in January, the network has lost 45% of its prime-time audience over the past five weeks, according to Nielsen Media Research. of MSNBC fell 26% in the same period. “Fox News” has essentially regained its leadership position by standing still; its ratings have fallen only 6% since the first weeks of the year. ” (This was after an initial Fox cut sparked many disastrous headlines about the prospects for networks in the Biden era.)

Now, some winnings have already been pocketed. The Trump presidency saw the number of digital subscriptions to The Times drop from 3 million to 7.5 million; the post has tripled these subscribers to 3 million. But these are national media and regional newspapers did not join the boom.

Trump’s void, if we can call it that, helps explain why media around the world got so much attention for an interview I did on Sunday. Senior advisor Jason Miller told me on “Media Buzz” that the former president will return to social media in two to three months with a new platform to emerge from his meetings with various companies.

Whether this materializes or crashes and burns remains to be seen; It’s not easy to challenge Twitter and Facebook from scratch. But while such an app or outlet would be a magnet for conservatives, reporters would also sign up in droves to follow Trump’s news.

The 45th president just confirmed a scoop I had weeks ago that appreciated being free from the tyranny of the torrent of tweets. His press releases are “smarter than tweets,” he told Newsmax. (They are also better controlled by the staff.)

Trump admitted that “tweets get you in trouble” because when you retweet people, you may find that they “aren’t that good.” He was often criticized during his years in the White House for serving as a megaphone to sketchy figures and conspiracy theorists.

You might think that with a new administration, an ongoing pandemic, widespread vaccine frustration, and a Texas border crisis, there would be plenty of news to attract eyeballs. But importance alone does not translate into consumption. At The Times yesterday, the third most popular story was that of Ellen DeGeneres, which plunged ratings; Post’s fourth most clicked story was “Prince Harry Takes a Job at Silicon Valley Start-Up.”

The media clearly have some soul-searching now that they’ve been forced to break their addiction to Trump.

