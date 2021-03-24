China plans to set up state-backed company to oversee tech data

The Chinese government has offered to form a joint venture with local tech giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The preliminary plan, which is led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in attempts by regulators to tighten their grip on the country’s internet business. It is considering the creation of a government-backed entity as well as some of China’s largest e-commerce and payment platforms, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private.

The online businesses would be the joint venture’s primary shareholders, although the executives would have to be approved by the regulator, the people said. The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposal is one of a list of options being considered to crystallize Beijing’s goal of gaining greater control over the data amassed by the online giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. to emerging companies such as ByteDance Ltd. and Meituan. Companies were encouraged this month to open up data in areas ranging from e-commerce to social media to promote healthy development of sharing and online economies in a report outlining the Communist Party’s priorities.

Rule changes

One of the main obstacles to such a joint venture would be the existing rules on data privacy, which give individuals the right to decide how their information is used, one of the people said. Placing consumer data under the surveillance of a business or government would require changes in the law, the person said.

It is still unclear what the overall reach of the new entity would be, what types of data it would manage, and from what sources. Part of the proposal contemplates possibly forming strategic alliances with government-backed institutions to facilitate data sharing, one of the people said, without providing further details.

The Communist Party recently signaled its intention to tighten its grip on the internet, e-commerce and digital finance spheres after decades of taking a relatively non-participatory approach that spawned a generation of billionaires.

With the development of big data analytics and artificial intelligence, how big tech collects and uses data has become a sensitive issue for the party.

Like Facebook Inc. or Google, the enormous amounts of information that the Chinese Internet giants collect in real time is critical to their bottom line as well as their ability to innovate and grow. But Beijing is increasingly wary of the power of companies like Alibaba and Tencent and their potential to influence public opinion.

President Xi Jinping warned this month that his government would target so-called platform companies that have amassed growing power through the data and patronage of hundreds of millions of consumers. the influence of its most powerful private companies, which so far have mainly focused on Jack Mas Alibaba and its subsidiary Ant Group Co.

Xis’ comments were the first time he has specifically addressed platform economies, although he previously stressed the importance of preventing monopolies.

China’s efforts to regulate its internet giants coincide with growing global scrutiny of the industry, as governments from the United States to the European Union and Australia have clashed with companies such as Twitter Inc. and Facebook. This is a testament to the importance of the industry for basic infrastructure and national security.