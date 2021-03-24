‘Won’t become easy prey this time,’ promises Maryam ahead of NAB appearance – Pakistan





PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday vowed not to become “easy prey” for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) until she appeared at the Lahore anti-corruption watchdog office on March 26.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Maryam said the NAB cases against her were “political and based on revenge.” However, the anti-corruption watchdog would no longer be allowed to take revenge and “save the sinking ship of Imran Khan,” she said.

“I have already said that any revenge that needs to be taken has been taken. Anything that needs to be tolerated has been tolerated. [I] denounced them after tolerating their revenge, but now if Imran Khan’s government got into trouble and his ship sank, the NAB will not have a chance to save him and do political engineering. “

Maryam said she decided that the NAB’s “revenge” must be stopped and fought. “I will not become easy prey for the NAB this time around,” she said, referring to the violence that erupted during her last appearance at the NAB office in Lahore.

In August last year, PML-N workers and police clashed outside the NAB office on Multan Road. As a result, scores of people, including officials, were injured and around 50 men were arrested after police fired tear gas in addition to throwing stones at the activists, with each side accusing the other of ‘having started the confrontation.

A first information report (FIR) was also filed against Maryam and her party workers later.

This time too, the PML-N decided to gather party leaders and workers in front of the provincial headquarters of the NAB while the leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman also announced that the workers of his party would accompany Maryam.

Meanwhile, the NAB decided to seek “rock-solid security” from the Rangers and the police and have its provincial headquarters declared a red zone.

Speaking about NAB security measures, Maryam said it may be for the first time in “the dark history of the NAB” that her office has been declared a red zone.

“It shows how much there is fear of an unarmed woman, of [former prime minister and PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif, from the audience who shivers with fear and declared it a red zone. “

Referring to last year’s clash, Maryam claimed that during her appearance at the NAB in August 2020, the office “attempted murder against me.”

“[They] shot my car with a laser gun. They pelted me with stones, the whole world saw these videos. And now NAB called me and declared it a red zone. “

When asked if Prime Minister Imran Khan would resign, she replied that if “Imran Khan did not come home, there would be no need to call Maryam Nawaz at the NAB”.

Addressing reports of a disagreement between the PML-N and the PPP, Maryam said there was “no conflict”, adding that the PPP was a separate party and had its own strategy.

“We have our own strategy. There are common goals on which we are united in the PDM and there are ups and downs in politics.

“I have a good relationship with Bilawal. I am the daughter of Nawaz Sharif and I know how to maintain continuity in politics and relations,” she said, declining to comment further.

Regarding the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), she said the 10-member alliance would decide for itself on its strategy on how it moved forward.

“There is no interference by anyone in all of this. Decisions will be made based on the expectations of the people.”

NAB appearance

Last Wednesday, the NAB summoned Maryam to appear before it on March 26 in a money laundering investigation in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case after a seven-month gap.

Prior to that, the accountability watchdog had not summoned Maryam since August 2020.

Maryam faces two investigations into money laundering and illegal land acquisition in Raiwind. Both investigations have been ongoing against her for some time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos