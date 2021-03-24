‘Mahajot’ alliance is ‘Mahajhooth’ Congress: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Assam election rally





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Assam Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bihpuria ahead of the Assam 2021 elections on Wednesday. Addressing a mega campaign rally, Prime Minister Modi raised the issue of illegal immigrants and blamed the previous government of Congress for the influx. PM Narendra Modi’s Bihpuria Rally: Highlights In an attempt to connect with the electorate, PM invoked the legacy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhavdev in Bihpuria. “I bow to the land blessed by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and the birthplace of Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhavdev. The people here are endowed with a great spiritual heritage – the prime minister said. Satras and Namghars of Assam who were captured by illegal immigrants during the reign of Congress are now free of encroachment – PM Modi The Indo-Bangla border in Dhubri is now sealed, to fight against illegal infiltrators – PM Opposing Congress for forming an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the prime minister, who is the star activist of the BJP, said Congress’s hand is with those on the point of destroying the identity of Assam, adding that the big old party can stand with anyone and even betray anyone for electoral gains. The Prime Minister congratulated Sarbananda Sonowal as the head of the BJP government in Assam if he effectively contained the covid-19 disease. How the BJP government handled COVID-19 and worked for the poorest of the poor is truly a matter of appreciation – PM Take photos of the “ Mahajot ” alliance formed by political parties including Congress, AIUDF, Indian Communist Party, CPI (Marxist), CPI (Marxist-Leninist), Anchalik Gana Morcha, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jimochayan (Deori) People’s Party, or JDPP, and Adivasi National Party (ANP), Prime Minister Modi said the link is not the “Mahajot” of the Congress is the “Mahajhooth” of Congress.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos