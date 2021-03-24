London elections: Boris Johnson laser focus on campaign – Shaun Bailey

B oris Johnson is focused on the London mayoral race and has advised how to save the Tories campaign, party candidate Shaun Bailey said today.

Mr Bailey, in an interview with the Evening Standard, said the level of support he received from his party was overwhelming, especially when people called to offer their support after critical media coverage.

Today Mr Bailey dismissed the reports as mischief in the newspapers and insisted he could close the gap on Mr Khan.

READ MORE

Mr Bailey, who was selected as a party candidate in September 2018, said: One of the things that really kept me going is two and a half years, and you’ve seen other candidates. [Rory Stewart, Siobhan Benita] fall by the wayside – was in fact the support of the party.

Kippered up: Shaun Bailey and Boris Johnson in Uxbridge last December / Shaun Bailey

Boris Johnson, he was mayor of London, he is focused on this point. The local associations that were the people who chose me have supported me throughout.

And the London MPs in particular, they’ve done a lot of work helping me fundraise, help me deliver flyers, organize Zoom meetings for me.

From our side, the support has been enormous, really important. In fact, it was a bit overwhelming at times. If anything happens in the papers, I’ll get a flood of phone calls saying, You’re our guy, Shaun, don’t give in.

Winning-focused: Shaun Bailey thinks he can close the gap in mayoral race / Daniel Hambury / Stella Pictures Ltd

Asked what he meant by the Prime Minister’s laser focus, Mr Bailey replied: He told the party: I think you made the right choice because he tried to be neutral at the start and really rally the troops behind me.

But more importantly, he helped me raise funds. He helped me contact MPs. He made sure that the [party] President [Amanda Milling] and I have regular meetings that smooth out the logistics of the campaign.

Being able to go back to the rest of the party and say I have a strong connection to number 10 and the PM and that’s very helpful. He just believes in London.

When asked if Mr Johnson would join him on the election trail before election day, Mr Bailey replied: One hundred percent. He’s been out with me four times already, but Covid has limited that. We’ve done Zoom things together, so technically six times.

Absolutely, it will come out, for two reasons. First of all, we are friends and he wants to go out with me. Second, he likes to campaign. So you will certainly see it with me.

Sadiq Khan plants tree in pandemic memorial garden in Olympic Park / PA wire

Mr Bailey said he was behind in the polls because of a sitting mayor who spent millions of our money on his own PR.

His campaign, led by Ben Mallet, a friend of Mr. Johnsons’ fiancé Carrie Symonds, has been refocused to give voters a fresh start.

The first TV campaign, in which Mr Bailey and Mr Khan will face off, will be on BBC London at 6.30pm tonight.

Mr Bailey, who has volunteered at the Kingsburys Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Temple Covid Vaccination Center and is training as a vaccinator, said: I think we can take that leap now that we are entering election time, people will see a closure the polls.

I’m no further than Boris Johnson at this point. I’m closer than Zac [Goldsmith] was at this point.

In his interview, Bailey also pledged to reduce the size of municipal tax bills if he were elected mayor.

He said he would reverse the 9.5 per cent increase imposed by Mr Khan in his share of next month’s bills, and follow that up with further cuts during the four-year term.

The precept of the town hall increases by 31.59 per year for the households of the band D, bringing the share of mayors in the average bills to 363.66, up 31% since his election in 2016.

Mr Bailey said: The housing tax punishes the poorest the most. We have ways in London to cover these bills if we’re inventive [at City Hall].

Mr. Khan’s share of D-Band bills has increased by 87.66 since he became mayor.

When Boris Johnson was mayor, he froze his share of the council tax between 2008 and 2012 and followed it with four years of successive cuts. The town hall precept was 276 when he left office in 2016.

Mr Khan said this deprived the Met police of resources. Mr Bailey said: I think our money is better spent by us.

Mr Bailey also revealed plans for a London festival to encourage visitors to return to the West End after the lockdown.

He said the increase in traffic was vital to rebuilding the economy of capitals after the damage caused by the pandemic.

He suggested month-long art, music and theater festivals with visitors getting discounted travel as part of their admission ticket, such as the London Olympics in 2012.

Mr Bailey, who revealed he is a big fan of murals, said: We have to give people a reason to be in London. I will be conducting a London Festival. I will have an art festival.

At the Olympics, if people had a ticket to an Olympic event, then we would allow them to travel inexpensively to London, so they could travel. We will do it.