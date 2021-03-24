Trump congratulates Project Veritas on ‘big win’ in ongoing New York Times lawsuit





Former President Donald Trump praised Project Veritas on Tuesday after a favorable ruling in his defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.

A New York judge rejected the newspaper’s request to dismiss the lawsuit by the right-wing guerrilla newspaper over the Times description of the Project Veritas report on alleged electoral fraud in the Congressional district represented by Ilhan Omar , D-Minn. last fall.

Times reporters Maggie Astor and Tiffany Hsu described Project Veritas reports as “misleading”, “false” and “without verifiable evidence.”

“The facts presented by Veritas could point to more than standard media bias about garden varieties and support a plausible inference of actual wickedness,” Supreme Court Justice Charles Wood wrote in his ruling last week. “There is a substantial legal basis to allow the complainant to make the discovery and then attempt to meet their higher standard of proof of liability with clear and convincing evidence of actual malice.”

FACEBOOK EXEC RECORDED SAYING COMPANY ‘TOO POWERFUL’, SHOULD BE BROKEN AND ZUCKERBERG DELETED AS CEO

Wood explained, “If a writer expresses an opinion in a news article (and seeks to claim legal protections as an opinion), it stands to reason that the writer should have an obligation to alert the reader, including a court that might need to determine if it is the opinion of the factors, that is the opinion. ”

In a video shared by Project Veritas on Tuesday, Trump personally congratulated group founder James O’Keefe in person at Mar-a-Lago.

“I want to congratulate Project Veritas on its great victory at the New York Times,” Trump said. “Now the lawsuit will continue and whatever you can do for their legal defense fund, we are with them all the time. They do an amazing job, they find things that no one would even believe possible. So James, congratulations.

“Thank you, thank you very much,” O’Keefe replied.

Mario Balaban, head of media relations for Project Veritas, told Fox News that O’Keefe was “very happy” to have met Trump and “even happier” when the former president plugged in the legal defense fund. of the group “so that other lawsuits can be brought in the future. against the dishonest media.”

“They are now forced to tell the truth under oath,” Balaban said.

