Bangladesh’s Twitter-FB war with Pakistan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit





DHAKA: A fierce social media ‘war’ has erupted between pro-Liberation Bangladeshis and Pakistanis unhappy with Bangladesh’s much-vaunted progress and growing relations with India ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country. Modi will be the guest of honor at Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee of Independence on March 26, the day in 1971 when Pakistan’s brutal army launched “Operation Searchlight,” a genocidal campaign to end the uprising of Bengalis for independence. Radical Islamist groups like Hifazat have threatened to block Modi’s entry into Dhaka city from the airport, prompting furious security preparations by Bangladeshi security forces. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered tough measures against anyone who tries to disrupt Modi’s visit. Modi’s visit is important because it comes at a time when bilateral relations have reached their peak, despite occasional hiccups. There are also promises of mutual growth on the horizon with a latest World Bank report suggesting that India and Bangladesh can increase their national incomes by 8 to 10 percent in a few years if the two neighbors can secure a “transparent transport connectivity”. The visit also comes at a time when Bangladesh has achieved “developing country” status, up from the least developed country (LDC) category. The UN quote announcing this upgrade is a testament to Bangladesh’s success in nation building through the practice of moderate Islam, tolerance of other religions, steadfast faith in liberal Bengali culture and traditions. syncretic and the emphasis on economic growth and human development. It’s a stark contrast to Pakistan’s economic and social slide, with analysts around the world suggesting it has all the benchmarks of a failed state. And all because of the Pakistani state and its powerful army’s obsession with using terrorism as an instrument of national policy and its unbalanced defense spending at the cost of neglecting investments in infrastructure and the social sector. . The Twitter war was sparked by some Bangladeshi radicals backing Hifazat-e-Islam’s announcement to prevent “Modi from entering Dhaka”. Pro-liberation forces expressing gratitude to India for its role in liberating Bangladesh were quick to denounce the Hifazat’s decision as a “ evil ploy ” by Pakistani ISI intelligence to disrupt not only Modi’s visit. , but also the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh. They also attacked the leaders of the Hifazat-Khilafat, calling them “powerful” and “religious traders”. Some tweets and Facebook posts also featured Bangladesh’s economic and human development achievements cited in major global publications such as “ Diplomat ” and “ Wall Street Journal ” and contrasted this with the decline of Pakistan. This sparked a strong retaliation from Pakistani Twitterati and Facebook, with some presenting absolute statistics showing Pakistan was ahead of Bangladesh in many ways. The Bangladeshi Net Warriors immediately retaliated by asking uncomfortable questions. “Ask your PM Imran, did he pay the PMO electricity bills” and “30 rupees for an egg, 1000 rupees for a kilo of ginger, what do you eat Pakistanis, only dry wheat” are some of the response messages that escalated into direct allegations of Pakistani funding for radical Islamists in Bangladesh to disrupt Modi’s visit and negatively impact India-Bangladesh relations. Quoting an opinion piece on The Times of India, one tweet read: “India and Bangladesh, made for each other, meant to grow together”.

#India and #Bangladesh are destined to grow together. Made for each other: Bangladesh moves to India https://t.co/jC7AUNTgOR

– JH Fahim (@jhfahim_bd) 1616228273000 Bangladesh has a community of passionate and fiercely secular bloggers who have never shied away from attacking radical Islamist politics. In the aftermath of the 1971 war crimes trials, which began after Prime Minister Hasina came to power, dozens of bloggers like Rajiv Haider were hacked to death by fundamentalists as well as secular publishers and intellectuals like Faisal Ahmed Dipon and Abhijit Roy. Bloggers have been targeted after demanding the death penalty for Bengali Islamist collaborators of the Pakistani army who have contributed to their campaign of mass killings and rapes, mass conversions of non-Muslims under duress, all well documented in books compiled by attorney Tureen Afroz, who has led the prosecution of war criminals. But the attacks did not deter avid Bangladesh Net warriors from supporting their country’s glory and the road to recovery after the devastation of the 1971 war and 20 years of debilitating military rule by two Bengali generals Ziaur Rahman and HM. Ershad, who pushed back the “unfinished revolution of Bangladesh” “by decades through constitutional changes that made the country an Islamic Republic by undermining the secular values ​​of Bengali linguistic nationalism that made our independence possible on an” ocean of blood “. What has baffled Pakistan and its active netizens is the obvious lack of ammunition they have available to defend their “ failed state ” and the issue escalated after Prime Minister Hasina’s government raised the issue. issue of UN recognition of the 1971 genocide and demanded an official apology from Pakistan. . At a time when Islamabad faces restless ethnic minorities like the Baloch and Pashtuns, Sindhis and Baltistanis, the example of Bangladesh is an uncomfortable hunch on the wall for Pakistani rulers. No wonder their generals are almost begging India for peace and Imran Khan is mistaking Japan for being a neighbor of Germany. With the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) sword of Damocles hanging from Pakistan’s head, their only saving grace appears to be a peace deal in Afghanistan that gives the Taliban a prominent position in running the war-torn country. . Bangladesh has as many strategic advantages as Pakistan, but it is a poor – and very military – approach to present a national policy only by leveraging the strategic advantage, neglecting the hard work to develop economic infrastructure and social to stimulate economic growth and human development. Bangladesh is everything Pakistan is not. Luckily our Grand Chief “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led us to independence and abandoned the sinking ship called Pakistan at the right time.





