Megawati: Pak Jokowi was shaken with desire for 3 periods, whoever said wanted it





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), Megawati Soekarnoputri addressed the issue that previously revolved around the regime of Joko Widodo or Jokowi wanting to amend the 1945 Constitution to change the presidential office for 3 terms. Megawati said the person who raised the issue actually wanted to be in power for up to three terms in the future. “These days, Pak Jokowi is shaken by his will,” he said, “for three periods. But the person speaking really wants three terms, ”Megawati said at the“ Caring for the Pertiwi, Jalan Megawati Soekarnoputri ”book launch ceremony. Preserving nature ‘online, Wednesday March 24, 2021. Megawati pointed out that the law states that the president’s term is only two terms. “The rules of the game already exist, is it true that the president can immediately change the decision according to the constitution? No,” he said. Previously, the question had been raised by the founder of the Ummah party Amien Rais. He said the government regime would take steps to demand an extraordinary session of the People’s Consultative Assembly to approve an amendment to one or two articles of the 1945 Constitution. According to Amien, the change would include an extension of the mandate of the president and vice-president. “Then later a new article will be proposed which gives the right that the president can be elected three times,” said the former president of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly via the official Youtube account of Amien Rais on Saturday evening the 13th. March 2021. As Megawati said, President Jokowi once pointed out that he did not intend to become president for three terms. The 1945 Constitution, he said, regulated two terms of the president, which of course must be fulfilled together. “I stress that I have no intention. I am not interested in becoming president for three terms. The constitution provides for two terms. This is what we must protect together,” he said. Jokowi in a statement to Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Monday, March 15, 2021. DEWI NURITA Read: 3 periods of the president’s office, expert: abuse of power can occur







