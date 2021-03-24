PM Modi shares incredible photos of Jammu and Kashmir’s majestic tulip garden





The post prompted many to share glowing comments. By Trisha Sengupta POSTED ON MARCH 24, 2021 AT 4:57 PM IST

A message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi left many in awe. On Twitter, PM Modi shared on Jammu and Kashmirs the majestic tulip garden that will open to tourists on March 25. Her post contains four stunningly beautiful images showing the flowers in full bloom. Tomorrow, March 25, is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountains will open to visitors. The garden will see more than 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom, the prime minister tweeted. Take a look at the pictures and prepare to be surprised: Tomorrow, March 25, is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountains will open to visitors. The garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of over 64 varieties in bloom. pic.twitter.com/LwRPglZ1jO – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2021 Since its publication a few hours ago, the share has garnered more than 21,000 likes. He also racked up nearly 3,600 retweets. People posted several reactions to the share. So sweet! Such beautiful tulips even better than the gardens of Kukenhoff Netherlands – Cheri Sandhu (@ CheriSandhu1) March 24, 2021 Delightful.

It is not only a sight to behold for sore eyes, but an opportunity for the horticultural sector – exports, tourism.

It is not only a sight to behold for sore eyes, but an opportunity for the horticultural sector – exports, tourism.

Congratulations to the local administration and to everyone involved in this beautiful aesthetic landscape, sir. – Dr. Suchitra Raghavachari (@DrSRaghavachari) March 24, 2021







