Justice Amy Coney Barrett: Conservatives with high expectations are anxious





Barrett has only been on the bench since the end of October, providing an extremely small sample, but his votes failing to support President Donald Trump in his bid to overturn the 2020 election as well as a mixed decision in a clash between venues of worship and California have brought concern to some who announced his appointment.

The nervousness so early in his tenure reveals more about the high hopes of the Conservative movement which ultimately secured a 6-3 majority than it does about Barrett’s own case law.

“You have a lot of people in the Conservative movement who are so far disappointed and a little disheartened by these votes,” said Kelly Shackelford, president of the First Liberty Institute – a group dedicated to the defense of religious freedom.

“But I think they are reading way too much of the evidence we have so far,” he said, noting that the votes came from emergency requests and certification petitions, not opinions. published. “Instead, we have to wait for meaningful opinions before we can say where she is.”

A separate source with close ties to religious freedom groups said he had had a similar conversation with “more than a handful of people.” “There is worry and worry,” the source said, going so far as to label Barrett as “shy,” but acknowledging a “wait and see component.”

The source expressed concern that the court could end up in a 3-3-3 queue in some cases with the Liberals on one side, and Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Barrett in the middle and Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas on the far right.

Trump’s most lasting legacy will be his judicial appointments, and Tories are eager to see how the more than 200 judges – including three – he has appointed to the federal bench will reshape the country.

Supporters’ worries about running for justice or contempt for decisions that overshadow their overall record are not new to lawyers. Roberts, for example, expanded 2nd Amendment rights, gutted the voting rights law, and voted against same-sex marriage, but also saved Obamacare.

Last term in office, many Tory allies were stunned by an opinion drafted by Trump candidate Gorsuch who was in favor of LGBTQ workers, although Gorsuch cast other votes in their favor, particularly on the issue of religious freedom. They hope Barrett doesn’t surprise them in big business, but instead solidifies the court’s right-leaning, fulfilling Trump’s promise to change the court’s direction.

The worst-case scenario for conservatives, of course, is that she would ultimately be like Judge David Souter, the candidate for George HW Bush who eventually joined the liberal wing. But nothing in Barrett’s file indicates that this would happen.

However, Barrett’s perception could change instantly with a few key cases.

Judges heard oral arguments in a case that could determine Obamacare’s future, as well as a major religious freedom dispute outside of Philadelphia. A petition regarding a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi that would be a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade is also pending. It takes four judges to agree to hear a case, and it would be a major sign of Barrett’s intentions if she publicly stated her position. In addition, the court on Friday is considering whether to take up a case in the next term regarding the scope of the Second Amendment – an issue judges have so far refused to revisit over the past decade.

The next term could also cover affirmative action and voting rights matters.

A Republican who worked on Barrett’s Hill nomination said he had not heard of similar concerns among GOP senators who were deeply pleased with his performance in his confirmation hearings and believed that at the end of his term, Barrett would vote strongly for the right. side of the bench.

Despite the tension or nervousness, Barrett’s impact has already been felt on the strong Conservative 6-3 majority in court.

On the bench, Barrett voted in his first abortion-related case, accepting the Trump administration’s request to restore long-standing restrictions on patients seeking medication used to abort early in pregnancy, despite the dissent of the three liberals.

It was Barrett who cast a key vote in a November case challenging Covid restrictions put in place by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, limiting the number of people attending church services. Barrett sided with the Conservatives in favor of places of worship, while Chief Justice John Roberts joined the Liberals in dissent.

The vote was notable because before Ginsburg’s death, the court was divided by 5 to 4 on similar cases over the California and Nevada ruling in favor of the states. The majority shifted with the addition of Barrett.

The 2020 election

Those who wanted the tribunal to weigh on the 2020 election, however, were disappointed as the tribunal sent a strong signal that it had no interest in getting involved in the election results, despite enormous pressure from Trump. .

The former president has repeatedly expressed bitter disappointment with the court for not ruling in its favor of overturning the election results, most recently in an interview with Fox News last week.

Barrett did not take part in an order on Oct. 28 – two days after its confirmation – when the Supreme Court dismissed a request by Republicans in Pennsylvania to expedite reconsideration of a lower court decision that allowed count ballots up to three days after the election. Day. The court’s public information officer said at the time that Barrett did not participate because of the need for a “speedy resolution” and because she did not have time to consider completely deposits.

This decision was not unusual for a new justice. But still, it happened as Alito, joined by Gorsuch and Thomas, wrote a fiery statement saying that although they “reluctantly concluded” that there was not enough time for that “date late “to decide the case before the elections, they were confused.

“It is highly likely that the state Supreme Court’s ruling violates the Federal Constitution,” Alito wrote.

When the case returned on February 22, the court dismissed the Republicans’ appeal to resume the case. Alito, Gorsuch and Thomas were again dissidents.

“Now the elections are over, and there is no reason to refuse to decide on the important question these cases pose,” Alito said. It would have taken four judges to handle the case, and there were only three. Barrett, among others, did not raise his hand. In December, the court also rejected an offer by Texas to overturn election results in the battlefield states. In a brief order, the court said Texas did not have the legal right – known as “standing” – to challenge. No total disagreement was noted although Alito and Thomas disagree on a procedural point in a statement.

The election-related votes contrasted with comments Trump made ahead of the election in which he suggested the judges might ultimately decide. At the time, Trump said it would be “important to have nine judges.”

Religious freedom

On another front, eyebrows were raised in early February when a fractured court voted to block the ban on indoor worship services in California, linked to Covid. Barrett sided with the majority. But she and Kavanuagh allowed other limitations to remain in place.

In voicing his concurring first opinion, Barrett did not go as far as the churches would have liked and voted to keep California’s ban on singing and singing during indoor services.

“As the case comes to us,” she wrote, “it remains unclear whether the ban on singing applies at all levels (and therefore constitutes neutral and generally applicable law. ) or if it favors certain sectors (and thus triggers a more in-depth examination) ”. Barrett did not sign a statement from Gorsuch, Thomas and Alito which pointed to some confusion and a record suggesting that music, film and television studios are allowed to sing inside.

“Even though a full congregation singing hymns is too risky, California doesn’t explain why even a single masked cantor cannot lead worship behind a plexiglass mask and shield,” Gorsuch said.

Five months later, as is customary, Barrett issued only a majority opinion in a Freedom of Information Act case. Because she is the most junior judge, it is unlikely that it will be this quarter or the next that she will be given a successful opinion.

