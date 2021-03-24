Charlie Hebdo: Stabbings suspect ‘radicalized by Pakistani groups’, World News





A Pakistani man who attacked the former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine last September was radicalized by videos of preachers in his home country and anti-French protests at the time, according to a report on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old had spent days before his knife attack watching extremist preachers on YouTube and TikTok denounce France and Charlie Hebdo, Le Parisien newspaper reported, citing the police investigation.

“I couldn’t eat. I was crying watching the videos,” Zaheer Hassan Mahmood told investigators.

Weeks earlier, the magazine had republished cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, considered blasphemous by many Muslims, to mark the start of a men’s trial linked to a 2015 attack on its offices.

Mahmood said he did not realize the magazine moved from its offices after the 2015 attack and that he assumed the two people he cut with a meat cleaver were employees of the publication, according to the newspaper.

The two victims, who worked for a television production company unrelated to Charlie Hebdo, were seriously injured.

Mahmood, from the village of Kothli Qazi in the province of Punjab, had entered France with false papers showing him as an unaccompanied minor, allowing him to apply for asylum.

Islamist groups staged protests in Pakistan in September against Charlie Hebdo and French President Emmanuel Macron, who defended free speech and blasphemy, which is legal in France.

Mahmood watched videos of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the late founder of the Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, and other radical preachers.

He was also influenced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who accused Macron of “attacking Islam,” according to the newspaper.

Blasphemy is a criminal act in conservative Pakistan, where the laws allow the death penalty for anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or Islamic figures.

Mahmood said he initially intended to damage the office building, rather than attacking people, and offered to apologize to his victims.

Investigators found a video he sent to a friend the day before his attack that called for the beheading of blasphemers, and he received a call the same day from Greece that appeared to refer to a premeditated assault.

He was charged with “attempted murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise”.

