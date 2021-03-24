Jokowi desperately needs to move the capital: rule it immediately!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The House of Representatives (DPR) said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for the discussion of the State Capital Bill (RUU) to be conducted immediately.

The chairman of the legislative body (Baleg) DPR Supratman Andi Agtas said the legal umbrella had been fully agreed between the government and a number of supporting parties.

“Now the president wants this to work immediately,” Supratman said on Wednesday (3/24/2021).





Supratman said the government would later submit an academic paper and a state capital bill to the leadership of parliament for further discussion.

“Where will it be discussed later, the discussion depends on Bamus [Badan Musyawarah] to do that, ”he said.

Supratman admitted he was reluctant to bother to see a number of factions that had not agreed to have the capital bill included in the 2021 priority national legislation program (Prolegnas).

“The important thing is that the concern that the discussion of this bill is only linked to the certainty of funding,” he said.

For information, the IKN transfer bill received by CNBC Indonesia explained that in order to carry out the preparation, construction and transfer activities of the IKN in East Kalimantan, the president formed the Authority Agency IKN. In the meantime, the management of the IKN area will be carried out by the management agency.

As regards the formation of the composition, duties and powers of the governing body and the management agency IKN, it is regulated by a presidential regulation (Perpres).

As for the body of authority, it is explained in article 35 that it is located at the level of the ministry. Then, all functions, duties and powers of the Authority Agency are transferred to the Provincial Government of IKN and the Management Body.

Regarding the funding and funding from the preparation, construction and construction of the IKN, it is explained that it can come from the APBN, State Property Management (BMN) , private financing, cooperation between government and business entities in the provision of infrastructure (PPP), and other sources in accordance with regulatory provisions.

“All forms of transfer of BMN are carried out with the approval of the president and can be carried out without the approval of the DPR”, writes Article 36 paragraphs (3) and (4).

Other provisions concerning the management of BMN as a source of finance for IKN development are regulated in accordance with the statutory provisions.

During the transfer of the IKN, the president is to consult with the DPR in connection with the relocation of the IKN from Jakarta to the province of IKN, which is known to be in East Kalimantan.

At the inauguration date of IKN province, a number of offices within central government, ministries and several state institutions were required to serve in the IKN area of ​​IKN province.

Among those who have to move are the President, Vice-President, MPR, DPR, DPD, Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Judicial Commission, TNI Headquarters, National Police Headquarters, Agency Supervisory Authority (BPK), all ministries and the Attorney General. Office.

“Officially transferred his post and began to perform duties, functions and roles in the State Capital Region within the State Capital Province”, we read in paragraph (1 ) section 34.

However, the central government can determine whether or not non-ministerial government agencies such as National Civil Service Agency, State Intelligence Agency, etc. are transferred to IKN province or not.

Meanwhile, monetary authorities and banking supervisors such as BI, OJK, deposit insurance institutions, Commission for the Supervision of Trade Competition, ASEAN Secretariat and LPNK conduct government affairs in the field. coordination of investments. All remain domiciled in Jakarta.

“Other public institutions which are not included in paragraphs (3) and (4) are domiciled in the state capital province no later than 5 years after the determination of the IKN”, writes the article. 34, subsection (5).

Meanwhile, embassies / representatives of foreign countries and head offices / representatives of international organizations are domiciled in IKN province no later than 10 years after the stipulation.

So what is the status of DKI Jakarta? It is explained in article 37 that after the enactment of this IKN transfer law, Jakarta will continue to function as an IKN until the official stipulation of the IKN. What we do know is that all IKNs will be moving to East Kalimantan Province.

