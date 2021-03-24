Blue State Republicans crumble without Trump as a foil





In part, Bakers’ downward slide can be attributed to his state’s troubled vaccine rollout, which got off to a slow start and was marked by a very public website crash for the vaccine appointment booking system. . Yet there are also signs that another factor could be contributing to its decline: Donald Trump’s departure from the White House.

Highly unpopular in Massachusetts, Trump served as a foil for Baker, who was able to establish his own political independence and win over Democratic voters by frequently criticizing his fellow Republican.

Baker isn’t the only Republican Blue State governor to have seen his popularity dented by coronavirus fatigue and trump the lack of the news cycle. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, two other Trump critics, who have long been among the nation’s most popular governors, have also seen their numbers drop in the post-Trump era.

“If you are a Republican governor and you somehow disagree with Trump, chances are you are really very popular with the other side, much more so than if you agreed with the main party. I think that explains a lot of the situation, ”said Matthew Baum, researcher on the Covid States project.

Between their moderate policies and their stances resistant to Trump, the three governors have in fact managed to become more popular with Democratic voters than Republicans.

Seventy-three percent of Democrats approved of Scott’s professional performance in September, compared to just 65 percent of Republicans, according to a VPR-Vermont PBS poll. In Maryland, a March Goucher College poll reported that Hogans’ approval rating among Democrats was 81%, compared to just 65% among Republicans.

“There is no one a Democrat loves more than a Republican criticizing Trump,” said pollster Rich Clark of Castleton University in Vermont.

In Bakers’ case, his position within his own party is so strained that, if he seeks a third term next year, a Republican close to the GOP leadership is preparing to challenge him in the primary.

Like Baker, Hogan and Scott managed to keep a significant distance from the former president while he was in power, they all made it clear that while they might be on the same team as Trump, they weren’t. certainly not on the same wavelength.

Before the pandemic, all three governors were frequent critics of Trump. Hogan has been touted as a potential main challenger to Trump for 2020. Scott went so far as to call Trump a racist when the president told four Democratic women of color in Congress to “go back” to where they came from.

After the election, everyone admitted not having voted for Trump in November. Hogan wrote on behalf of Ronald Reagans. Scott said he voted for Biden. Baker blanked his ballot for the second consecutive election.

Hogan continues to denounce Trump, saying the GOP will struggle to rebuild itself as long as the former president remains involved in politics.

I don’t know if I have a future in the Republican Party, but I do care about the future of the Republican Party, Hogan said in an interview this month at POLITICOs The Fifty: Americas Governors.

This type of opposition position makes good politics in Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont, which ranked among the three weakest states in 2020, it won just under a third of the votes in each. of them.

I’m a twice-elected Republican in America’s bluest state by being just the opposite of that and winning a slew of black voters and suburban women, Independents and Democrats, said Hogan. I think I have something to add to the conversation about how Republicans can have a winning message and how can you get more people on our side of the argument.

The Covid States project found that support for the three governors is still relatively high compared to their counterparts in other states. The trio have often acted earlier or more aggressively than Trump to shut down their states and slow the spread of the coronavirus, positions widely welcomed in their blue states. Massachusetts, Vermont and Maryland, for example, instituted mask warrants when Trump rejected face covers.

But in the face of the last major logistical challenge of distributing the pandemic vaccine, Baker, Hogan and Scott have seen their approval ratings drop.

“Baker’s earlier perception as a very capable manager and a trusted leader has been seriously undermined by how he has underperformed in recent months,” said Boston-based Republican strategist Todd Domke.

Asked about his slide in the polls, Baker pointed to coronavirus fatigue in an interview with WGBH News. “I think everyone is anxious for the pandemic to end. I am,” he said. “I don’t know why not everyone either.”

Hogan’s coronavirus approval rate rose from 78% at the end of April to 64% in February, according to the Covid States Project, which is a joint effort of Northeastern University, Harvard University, Rutgers University and Northwestern University. Scott’s coronavirus approval rating fell by around 8 percentage points the least, from 78% in August to 70% in February.

