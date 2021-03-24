Vaccine Problems in the EU, Powell on Inflation, Chinese Debt: Ecological Day





Photographs: Bloomberg Welcome Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to get you started on the day: Vaccine shipments from the European Union to the rest of the world could face serious disruption under tougher rules set to be unveiled on Wednesday

could face serious disruption under tougher rules set to be unveiled on Wednesday An international agreement to agree new rules on corporate taxation is at hand, said British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, offering the prospect of new clarity for companies operating digitally across borders

offering the prospect of new clarity for companies operating digitally across borders Central Bank of Spain cut its forecast for economic growth this year, citing a weaker-than-expected first quarter and slow deployment of EU stimulus funds

cut its forecast for economic growth this year, citing a weaker-than-expected first quarter and slow deployment of EU stimulus funds Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered a five-day Easter lockdown in one of Germany’s toughest measures since the start of the pandemic, highlighting the sudden deterioration of Europe’s efforts to contain Covid-19

ordered a five-day Easter lockdown in one of Germany’s toughest measures since the start of the pandemic, highlighting the sudden deterioration of Europe’s efforts to contain Covid-19 Czech central bankers are set to hold interest rates this week amid a rare row with the government over their independence and the timing of expected monetary tightening

set to hold interest rates this week amid a rare row with the government over their independence and the timing of expected monetary tightening Just a month ago, the lira was the best performing major emerging market currency for 2021. But now the depreciation is underway, amid rising US yields and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks on the economic policy. Recent ouster of central bank chief means currency is unlikely to return to the top of the hierarchy: Ziad Daoud of Bloomberg Economics written

written The Libyan state oil producer is expected to get most of the development spending in the country’s new budget, potentially helping plans to increase production as the industry recovers from a decade of civil war

potentially helping plans to increase production as the industry recovers from a decade of civil war Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said prices will rise this year as the pandemic recedes and Americans can go out and spend, but he minimized the risk of this leading to unwanted inflation

minimized the risk of this leading to unwanted inflation The Bank of Canada provided the best further indications of how he plans to slow government bond purchases as the economic recovery gathers pace, fueling expectations that he could start doing so as early as April

further indications of how he plans to slow government bond purchases as the economic recovery gathers pace, fueling expectations that he could start doing so as early as April Chinese local governments had 14.8 trillion yuan ($ 2.3 trillion) in hidden debt last year, and the figure could climb even more this year, according to a government-linked think tank. Separately, China is fine behind on two-year targets set in its trade deal with the United States, having purchased only about a third of the goods

climb even more this year, according to a government-linked think tank. Separately, China is fine behind on two-year targets set in its trade deal with the United States, having purchased only about a third of the goods The IMF is considering create until $ 650 billion in additional reserve assets to help developing economies cope with the pandemic

create $ 650 billion in additional reserve assets to help developing economies cope with the pandemic Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said he expects faster inflation and economic growth this year, but rejected the idea that the central bank needs to tighten policy early to deal with rising financial risks

expects faster inflation and economic growth this year, but rejected the idea that the central bank needs to tighten policy early to deal with rising financial risks The The combination of rising global yields and the US $ 1.9 trillion stimulus has divided market views. As emerging market currencies depreciate, some fear a repeat of the taper tantrum of 2013. With expectations that US growth for the year will hit 7.7%, others see positive spillovers supporting global growth. Björn van Roye and Tom Orlik write Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos