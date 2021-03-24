Ghosting: Is the phenomenon of exclusion of people acceptable? – Way of life

President Joko Widodo’s youngest son Kaesang Pangarep’s gossip-laden break-up with his girlfriend brought the “ghost” into the mainstream. The term refers to the act of “disappearing” from someone’s life, ceasing all contact with that person without any explanation, and generally ignoring any attempted contact.

Although it is more common in personal relationships, the “ghost” also occurs in professional relationships.

During his job search days, editor Ferdin was ghosted by potential employers.

“First, [the companies] contacted me saying they were interested in my application. After the first email, they all fell silent. I once even went through an interview where they said they would contact me within a week or two, but the same thing happened, ”the 23-year-old said. “I have followed all of them and to date none have responded.”

The “waiting game” as Ferdin calls it, made him anxious, frustrated, and ultimately just plain bored. “I would rather be informed that I was not accepted than not receive comments. What is so hard about it?

Krisna, 38, an architect from South Jakarta, suffered a ghost form from a designer he contacted to draw a picture of his late mother. It was in May 2019, which was the second anniversary of his death.

“The artist is the friend of a friend. So I thought it would be fine, ”he said.

The sketch was never finished. So far, almost two years after Remembrance Day, there has been no explanation from the artist.

The artist’s social media accounts remain active to this day, but Krisna’s attempts to contact have been ignored. At one point, Krisna asked a friend who is friends with the artist to reach out, but that too was of no help.

Modern Dating

Still, the term is more commonly associated with romantic relationships.

Fadly, a 27-year-old human resources supervisor, has been using dating apps since 2018 and is no stranger to both ghosting and ghosting. For him, this is only part of the modern encounters that everyone unfortunately knows now.

“Honestly, it’s just something that has to happen. Either you do it to someone or someone will do it to you, ”he said.

Fadly described an online date that turned into something he never expected. “I wasn’t looking for a relationship, so I reluctantly went over her on the radio,” Fadly admitted.

According to Fadly, the differing expectations of potential couples (and those already in a relationship) are the main reason people resort to ghosting. Aided by the ease of use of dating apps, we’re always on the lookout for the next potential match, he says.

Fadly also noticed a change in the way he viewed relationships as he used dating apps. “I used to think of sex as something sacred that you only do with someone you love, but then I learned that you can get it through texts alone – you don’t even need to invest time and emotions. What I expected from getting to know someone has changed over time, ”said Fadly.

As for how being a ghost makes it feel, Fadly said, the worst part was the sense of inadequacy it instilled.

Fadly said that ghosting someone always made him feel bad. “At one point I noticed, ‘Why did I become like this? This is one of the reasons he quit using dating apps at the end of 2020.

Speaking about his background in psychology, Fadly cited Stages of Psychosocial Development by Erik Erikson, who identifies the stages in life that an individual would go through. At each stage of life, there are contrasting forces of psychosocial crisis that an individual must negotiate – the results of which will shape their character. In young adults, where the psychosocial crisis lies between intimacy and isolation, failure to form intimate relationships could lead to a feeling of isolation from the world.

Mario, 30, a creative worker, admitted that in his youth being a ghost would make him feel bad, and it took him a while to work on himself to be less anxious when it comes to going out. together.

“I never ghost anyone, because I know what it feels like. Instead, I would just say, “Hey, that’s a mistake. We shouldn’t see each other again ”or“ You are just not my type ”. They will probably be injured for 15 minutes, but then they will move on, ”he said.

Those who ghost

Soni, 30, who works in a Denpasar law firm, ghosts many of the men he’s dated. As of the start of this year, around seven guys had already been the recipients of this, he said.

For Soni, ghosting occurs when he doesn’t feel comfortable around someone but at the same time, telling them the truth seems like a daunting task.

“I feel relieved, above all. Sometimes I feel a little bad, but mostly I’m happy, ”Soni said of the ghosting.

While admitting that ghosting is bad, Soni didn’t feel like changing his habit, even after someone in particular confronted him about it.

“I don’t feel like I have an obligation to clarify something that is never there. There’s no feeling, so let’s just be strangers again, ”he said.

Anna, 33, a marketer, ghosted people a few times – twice because those involved emotionally abused and exploited her, while others came from her own guilt and self-criticism.

Even if she didn’t like it, continuing a masquerade and getting into conflict would be unbearable for her.

“It’s more about avoiding feeling bad than about hurting people,” she said.

Despite the anxiety and guilt that comes with ghosting – even when she feels they deserve it – Anna has said at least that the inconvenience is self-inflicted.

“You can’t be disappointed with other people if you don’t show up,” Anna said. “

Reflecting Anna’s sentiment, Soni added that he had an avoidance problem.

“When I see [a] the potential partner loses interest in me, or when I become too attached to him, I leave him […] I avoid the moment when they leave me and hurt me, so I do it to them first, ”he said.

Anna and Soni also experienced being ghosts themselves.

Soni would feel a little disappointed and annoyed by this, but in the end he would figure it out and just move on.

“Maybe they have the same problems as me,” he said, shrugging his shoulders.