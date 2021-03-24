Biden under fire for border liquidity freeze





Also, say Republicans, Biden should know better after more than 30 years as a senator, as said by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Chairman of the Republican Senate Political Committee.

He had been in Congress for a long time, Blunt said in an interview. He knows that it is the job of Congress to authorize the way the money is spent and the job of the President to spend it effectively. ”

Even if the GAO decides Biden illegally halted funding for the border wall, he’s unlikely to face any formal sanction, especially the backfire and impeachment Trump suffered after the former president. suspended aid to Ukraine without Congress saying. The White House also notes that Bidens ‘detention differs in several ways from Trumps’ decision to block foreign aid, which the GAO ruled illegal last year.

Bidens’ proclamation in January kicked off this process in a public and transparent manner, while urging agencies to comply with the Appropriations Act, an OMB spokesperson said.

The inquiry highlights the challenge that presidents have historically faced in keeping campaign pledges that demand money to be spent or suspended contrary to congressional intent. During his administration, Trump transferred money from accounts for things like military construction projects to pay for the border fence as he fought for Democrats in Congress to agree to the funding levels needed to build the Great and beautiful wall that he had promised his supporters. Now, Biden is struggling to try and turn off that funding tap after he said last year that not another wall would be built during his administration.

The Biden administration has to be very careful about doing things like this, because otherwise, they’re just going to do exactly what the Trump administration did just on the other end of the political spectrum, said Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, guard dog director. Group project on government surveillance.

In the Bidens defense, administration officials advance two main arguments.

First, they say that the financing of the border wall should be stopped to give the administration time to develop a spending plan. An OMB spokesperson called it a necessary and responsible step for the prudent management of federal funds, given the multitude of lawsuits underway against Project Trumps.

White House officials add that the funding hiatus has been formal and public, with plenty of time to legally spend that money and clear instructions that federal agencies must follow the spending law. In contrast, they note, Trump attempted to secretly seize funds such as aid to Ukraine in 2019 and permanently freeze government money by acting just before the annual spending deadline.

Senate Republicans who called on GAO to influence Bidens’ fundraising move said billions of legally appropriated dollars remained unused by the Biden administration, amounting to a violation of a 1974 law that restricts the power of presidents to modify funding provided by Congress.

Many of us agree the border wall was a very stupid idea, a waste of money, but Congress decided to waste the money on it, Hedtler-Gaudette said. The way to solve this problem is not to let the executive power trump the legislative power.

Legality aside, congressional leaders say the fundraising actions of Trump and Bidens illustrate the need for more transparency and strength in federal budget law.

Under the leadership of Progressive Democrat John Yarmuth, the House Budget Committee is committed to reaffirming and strengthening the power of the Congressional Stock Exchange and will consider GAO’s response to the senators’ inquiry, a spokesperson for the Senators said. committee.

The Kentucky congressman also plans to reintroduce legislation that would increase the transparency of executive spending, the aide said. It is not clear whether the Biden administration will support the bill, which would require the OMB to go public on its instructions for spending money, thus informing government funding decisions in a change some advocates believe necessary, regardless of the chair.

Even though the Government Accountability Office determined that the Trumps budget office had violated the law by freezing US military aid to Ukraine, the former president faced no penalties and was acquitted on charges of putting on charges of abuse of power by refusing foreign aid.

Faithful enforcement does not allow the president to substitute his own political priorities for those that Congress has promulgated in law, the GAO wrote early last year.

The Trump administration’s decision to block hundreds of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine happened behind closed doors until POLITICO broke the news in August 2019. The OMB had used this. called an allocation note to hold back this money, which has only been released a few. weeks before it expires.

Trumps OMB attributed this to a programmatic delay, an often legitimate reason for taking breaks that the Government Accountability Office violently crushed, citing the president’s policies and political ambitions as Democrats in Congress accused Trump of leveraging funds to damage Bidens’ image ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Trump’s budget office has also used the same tactics to adopt a number of other policy goals, including halting funding for the World Health Organization amid accusations it spoiled the response. global response to the coronavirus pandemic and accorded too much deference to China.

Distinguishing between Trump’s actions and Bidens’ move, a current OMB official told POLITICO that the White House budget office under the new president never used this allocation tool to freeze. money for the construction of the border wall. A bipartisan government funding package signed late last year included $ 1.4 billion for the wall, in line with what Congress gave Trump under previous spending packages.

Bidens’ break that his administration also called a programmatic delay was announced publicly by presidential proclamation. The administration also promised to release the money if the break violated Congress’ intention.

The Biden administration still plans to spend the border wall funds, and agencies could ultimately divide the dollars for other wall-related purposes permitted by law, such as repairing fences.

Jennifer Scholtes contributed to this report.

