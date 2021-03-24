Pakistan’s regional exports drop 22% – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to countries in the region have declined 22 percent in the first eight months of the current fiscal year due to the impact of Covid-19.

Exports to Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives fell to $ 1.171 billion in 8MFY21, from $ 1.504 billion in previous year, according to the latest data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan.

In contrast, the country’s trade deficit with the region narrowed slightly during the period under review, as imports from these countries also declined.

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan fell 13.6% to $ 629.324 million in 8MFY21 from $ 728.315 million in 8MFY20. A few years ago, Afghanistan was the second largest export destination after the United States.

Imports from Afghanistan have seen a visible improvement, especially essential kitchen items, tomatoes, potatoes, onions and fresh and dried fruits.

Pakistani exports to China also fell 1.61 pc to $ 1.160 billion in 8MFY21 from $ 1.179 billion in 8MFY20. The decline in export earnings has been noted even though the Commerce Ministry claims to have negotiated preferential market access for local products as part of the second phase of the free trade agreement with Beijing.

The country’s exports to India have plunged 89% to $ 2.085 million this year, from $ 19.738 million in 8MFY20. Exports to India fell 90.8 percent to $ 28.644 million in FY20 as a whole, from $ 311.958 million in FY19. The government suspended trade relations with New Delhi l ‘last year.

But he allowed imports of raw materials for pharmaceuticals. The government is also considering allowing the import of cotton yarn by land from India to fill the gap in local production.

Exports to Iran jumped 247% to $ 0.191 million in 8MFY21 from $ 0.055 million in 8MFY20. Most trade with Tehran takes place through informal channels in the border areas of Balochistan.

Exports to Bangladesh fell 26.65% to $ 375.582 million in the 8th fiscal year21, from $ 512.089 million. Islamabad recently contacted Dhaka to restart talks to facilitate trade between the two countries.

Likewise, exports to Sri Lanka fell 28.56% to $ 156.252 million in 8MFY21, from $ 218.726 million the year before. Islamabad signed the very first FTA with Colombo, but trade between the two countries remains far from its true potential.

During Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Sri Lanka, the two countries agreed to exploit the available potential of bilateral trade.

In contrast, exports to Nepal fell 85% to $ 2.852 million during 8 MFY21, from $ 19.172 million the previous year, while those to the Maldives fell 39.95% to 3.504 million. dollars, compared to $ 4.904 million. Proceeds from exports to Bhutan were recorded at $ 0.043 million at 8MFY21 from $ 0.094 million last year.

