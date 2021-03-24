Prime Minister Modi says: “No Indian, foreigner, BJP chief minister in Bengal will be offspring of the soil”

With, West Bengal:
Bengal brought the nation together through “Vande Mataram”, and in this land Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the people “Bohiragoto“(foreigners), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, announcing that if voted in power, a” son of the ground “would become the chief minister of the BJP in Bengal.
Addressing a campaign rally in Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district, Prime Minister Modi said that Bengal is the land of icons like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose and in this land no Indian is ‘was a foreigner.
“Bengal gathered the Indian people by Vande Mataram, and on this land, Mamata-Have I got Talk about ‘Bohiragoto‘(foreign). No Indian is a foreigner here, they are children of Bharat Eye (Mother India), ”he said.
“We are called ‘tourists’, we have fun, we are insulted. Have I got, the Bengal people of Rabindranath do not consider anyone to be a foreigner, ”Prime Minister Modi added.
“When the BJP forms the government in Bengal, the chief minister will be a son of the ground,” he said at the rally to loud cheers from his supporters.
PM Modi’s comments came amid an “insider vs. outsider” debate with Mamata Banerjee consistently saying she will not allow Bengal to be ruled by “outsiders” from Delhi or Gujarat, in a reference to the BJP and the Prime Minister.
The Trinamool Congress even launched the ‘Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chaye‘(Bengal wants its own daughter) campaign, with party leaders calling BJP officials to visit the state as “election tourists.”
The prime minister said Mamata Banerjee had insulted the people of Nandigram with false accusations and that people would give her an appropriate response.
“You are slandering Nandigram and its people in front of the whole country. It is the same Nandigram who has given you so much. The people of Nandigram will not forgive you and will give you an appropriate response,” he said, apparently referring to March 10. incident in which the Chief Minister was injured.
Prime Minister Modi said the BJP would make all state projects scam-free and bring transparency, hitting the TMC to “cut the money.”tolabaji‘(extortion) and corruption on the ground. “
“Relief for Amphan was looted by the ‘bhaipo (nephew) window ‘”, he alleged.
The Prime Minister said Mamata Banerjee was talking about ‘Duare sarkar‘(government at the gate), as he will be shown the gate on May 2.
The popular ‘Duare sarkarThe program was started by the government of Mamata Banerjee months before the elections, providing services in special camps in the neighborhoods.
The chief minister also pledged that she would ensure home delivery of the ration, if it is voted into office for the third time.
The prime minister was campaigning in Kanthi, the hometown of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)