Parler network founder claims GOP donor, others defamed him





LAS VEGAS (AP) The developer of the conservative social network Parler claims he was vilified and wrongly ousted by a prominent Republican Party benefactor, two men who replaced him in the company and a political commentator known for his support of the former President Donald Trump.

John Matze has said in a lawsuit he was fired for trying to mitigate extremism at the site. He said wealthy philanthropist Rebekah Mercer, website associates Jeffrey Wernick and Mark Meckler, and podcaster and television analyst Dan Bongino conspired to steal his 40% stake in the company, leaving him $ 3.

Mercer, through the Heritage Foundation and a tax lawyer for a family foundation, Wernick and Meckler at Parler, and Bongino in his newsletter did not immediately respond to phone and email messages about the lawsuit on Tuesday. filed in Nevada state court on Monday.

It throws Matze like a scapegoat into the turmoil that arose after Parler became a go-to site for far-right extremist views before and after the Jan.6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

The site, based in the Henderson suburb outside of Las Vegas, gained popularity after the violence, when social media Trumps were blocked as incitement to hatred by mainstream platforms Facebook and Twitter.

Talking was started from the internet on January 11 after Apple suspended purchases of its smartphone app and Amazon Web Services stopped hosting it on the internet cloud. The site returned in mid-February, without Matze.

Wernick was neither an executive nor an owner of Parler, but presented himself as its chief operating officer, according to the lawsuit. He allegedly asked Bongino to use his media presence … to promote Speak. Meckler became the CEO of the company.

After Matze offered to moderate posts and ban identifiable extremist groups like neo-Nazis and right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon, according to his trial, he was charged with misconduct and fired on January 29.

Put simply, Parler was … hijacked to promote the personal political interests and personal benefits of the accused rather than serving as a platform for free expression as it was originally designed, according to the lawsuit.

The court file valued Parler at over $ 1 billion and said Matze was entitled to several million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages.

Matzes ‘attorneys James Pisanelli and Todd Bice said in a brief statement Tuesday that the lawsuit is aimed at asserting Matzes’ rights, correcting his abusive termination and remedying breaches of contract and good faith.

The document identifies Mercer, daughter of Trump’s top donor Robert Mercer and benefactor of conservative Breitbart News site, as the founding investor of Talk. He said Matze was the founding developer. He said the name of the site derives from the French word for speaking.

He highlighted a message attributed to Mercer declaring Speak a neutral platform for free speech and a beacon for all who value their freedom, freedom of speech and privacy.

Rather than protect Parler, the lawsuit alleges, Mercer sought to co-opt him as a symbol or spearhead for his brand of conservatism.

