Czechs Hold Rates As Policy Raises Clouds Of Rate Hike Prospects





Jiri Rusnok Photographer: Martin Divisek / Bloomberg Photographer: Martin Divisek / Bloomberg Czech policymakers have kept interest rates unchanged, one of the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks and a row with the government obscures the outlook for monetary tightening later this year. The country of 10.7 million people may be the first in the European Union to hike rates as a tight labor market and fiscal stimulus keep consumer inflation above average. 2% target. But the Czech National Bank recently questioned its own hike forecasts from this summer as the government continues to prolong a partial economic lockdown and the country’s rulers, who have no formal influence on politics, demand that borrowing costs remain low. The central bank kept its benchmark at 0.25% on Wednesday, as expected, and investors will focus on Governor Jiri Rusnok’s press conference at 3:45 p.m. in Prague for any hints on future policy. “The CNB is likely to point out once again that uncertainty about future epidemiological developments is high,” said Frankfurt-based analyst Melanie Fischinger of Commerzbank AG ahead of the rate decision. “Speculation on the rate hike for the end of the second quarter and the start of the third quarter is therefore probably premature.” Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who faces the October election, said on Monday that the central bank should keep borrowing costs low and share part of its profits with the state budget to help to fuel an economic recovery from the pandemic. The comments, which shattered the tradition in which Czech governments generally refrain from discussing independent central bank operations, caused the krone to weaken as money market investors reduced their bets on Czech hikes from August. The prime minister’s attempt to put pressure on the central bank may have drawn undue attention, as it came just after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan triggered a collapse in the local market by sacking his central bank governor. Governor Rusnok rejected Babis’ suggestion on Tuesday, saying that according to law the central bank cannot accept instructions from politicians and must follow its main mandate of ensuring price stability. While most stores and services have been closed for months, the key export-oriented manufacturing industry has remained open and a labor shortage continues to push wages – and prices – up. . The central bank forecast assumes three rate hikes this year starting in the second quarter, but policymakers have signaled they will wait until the pandemic is contained. Inflation factor Resilient labor market fuels consumption and sustains rate hike case Source: Eurostat

Most analysts have a more accommodating outlook than central bank projections and money market prices assume, with the median estimate from a Bloomberg survey indicating just one rate hike this year. “For now, we feel well positioned with our forecast of a first cautious key rate hike in the last quarter of 2021, ”said Commerzbank’s Fischinger. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos