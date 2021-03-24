Murad says Sindh government is ready to hold LG polls in province after delineation – Pakistan





KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said his government was ready to hold local elections in the province, but the constituencies were to be demarcated after the 2017 census was approved.

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) is due to vote on the 2017 census, but I have heard that the PTI government, at the request of its coalition partners [MQM], decided to redo the census in 2023, he added.

The chief minister said this while speaking to the media with the governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, in Mazar-i-Quaid.

To a question, the chief minister said that according to the Constitution, the demarcation of constituencies had to take place after each census.

Dismiss rumors about the differences between him and the governor

Responding to a question, Mr Shah said an order under which the Twin Islands off the coast of Karachis were taken over by the federal government lapsed and the matter was now settled.

To another question on the administrative control of three hospitals of Karachi Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and National Institute of Child Health, he said he discussed the matter with the Prime Minister Imran Khan in the presence of the Governor of Sindh as Governor Loger.

The Premier believed that the provincial government was sufficiently capable of effectively managing these hospitals and also admitted that the federal government could not control them. [hospitals] Islamabad, he said.

The chief minister called on the federal government to withdraw its decision to run these three hospitals through the boards of governors and let the provincial government continue its administrative control.

As for the protest of school principals who had passed a test conducted by the IBA-Sukkur, he said the courts had decided that the regularization of principals would be done through the Sindh Civil Service Commission. .

But sorry to say, neither these principals show up for commission exams or return to their schools, he said, adding that their contract had been extended by the provincial cabinet.

He urged the directors to stop the protests and come before the commission for their regularization.

Governor of Sindh and Chief Minister address media outside Mazar-i-Quaid and (right) Pakistani navy personnel fire 21-gun salute on Pakistan Day Tuesday.

So-called unilateral rotation policy

Responding to a question on the federal government’s rotation (transfer / assignment) policy, the CM stated that there was an agreement between the federal and provincial governments regarding the transfer / assignment of federal officers to the province.

He said the mutual agreement between the federal and provincial governments was mandatory for the assignment or transfer of a federal agent to or from the province under this agreement.

This unilateral rotation policy initiated by the federal government to recall the services of certain PSP and DMG agents to the federal government would create a shortage of agents in Sindh, he said.

When asked about the coordination of the provincial governments with the federal government, Mr. Shah said that some development issues had arisen in the city, therefore a coordination committee was formed which was doing its job well.

He dismissed the impression that there were differences between him and the governor. We get together over a cup of tea every now and then, but we don’t publish the news to the media, he said, the governor approving.

Paying a rich tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Mr. Shah said it was the Father of the Nation’s vision to announce equal rights for minorities right after Pakistan was established.

Our minorities enjoy equal rights and opportunities in the country, while minorities in India are repressed, he said.

He also spoke about the atrocities committed against the peoples of Kashmir and Palestine and expressed his solidarity with them.

Previously, the chief minister and the governor laid a wreath on the mazar and offered fateha.

Posted in Dawn on March 24, 2021

