Boris Johnson’s latest blunder could threaten UK vaccine rollout





During the weekly meeting of the “1922 Committee” of Conservative backbenchers, Johnson made an unguarded comment in which he asserted that the Successful roll-out of the vaccine in the UK It was “because of capitalism, because of greed, my friends,” several sources confirmed to CNN.

Realizing how controversial his comments could be if made public, Johnson then retracted them almost immediately, according to the sources, saying “actually I’m sorry I said that … forget I said that. “

Johnson spokespersons declined to provide CNN with a comment on the matter.

A spokesperson for the opposition Labor Party told CNN: “The idea that acts of selfishness … got us through this crisis seems very strange: it is difficult to determine where the Prime came from. minister “.

The timing for these comments could be troubling for the Prime Minister, as the European Commission prepares to outline its plans for tighter export controls on Covid-19 vaccines produced in the bloc. Brussels’ vaccination plan has been hampered by supply and distribution problems. President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen should target companies within the EU which the Commission says are not honoring contracts signed with Brussels when it negotiated vaccine deals on behalf of the 27 Member States. The plans are also expected to include new powers allowing the EU to suspend deliveries to countries that do not reciprocally export vaccines to the EU. Leaders of the 27 EU member states will meet virtually on Thursday to discuss the Commission’s recommendations. German and Irish leaders have already called for caution over export measures that would target countries. The UK, which has chosen not to participate in the EU vaccine strategy, has rolled out its citizens’ immunization program much faster than the rest of the continent. Nationally this has been touted by many as a result of Brexit and an example of what can be done now, the country is free from the bureaucratic yoke of the EU. The European Medicines Agency has been criticized for being slow to approve vaccines, so other EU countries have looked to Russia and China to fill vaccine supply gaps with unilateral purchasing agreements. The UK’s relative success has been embarrassing for the EU. Any complaint that the UK is playing unfairly or any suggestion of retroactive measures is easily called petulance from Brussels, an attempt to blame others for its own failures. However, Johnson’s greedy comments could prove useful for a Commission trying to unite member states and portray the UK as the bad guy. Which begs the key question: why did Johnson say this? Those at the meeting came up with theories that the prime minister was “clearly joking” at a guest room, despite having spent the entire meeting “praising AstraZeneca for not seeking profit”, to suggestions that ‘he “spoke in a typical. Boris speech erratically” and stumbled upon how the left-wing opposition Labor Party opposes any private investment in the National Health Service. “He was speaking spontaneously, I think, then suddenly remembered that he was prime minister,” a lawmaker present at the meeting told CNN. It cannot be denied, however, that the timing of his remarks is poor. The vaccine rollout has been a rare success in Johnson’s response to the pandemic. The UK still has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe. Anything that kicks off the vaccination program and delays plans to get the British out of lockdown could seriously harm the Prime Minister and his government at a time when they can hardly afford a serious blow – at least one delivered by the European Union .

