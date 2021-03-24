Rick Scott urged Trump not to get involved in the 2022 races until candidates win the primaries





U.S. Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida who heads the Senate fundraising arm of the GOP, wants former President Donald Trump’s help in the 2022 election, but asks him to delay a bit.

“I think he wants to win, so I think he’s going to work with me to make sure we win the election,” Scott told reporters on Tuesday on Capitol Hill. “My goal is for him to make sure that after winning the primaries, we win the overall.”

Scott recently visited Trump’s resort town in Mar-a-Lago and had dinner with the former president, who remains politically popular and has made a big draw among his base.

“I said, ‘I’ll tell you what I think about what we’re doing,’ recalled Scott, the chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee.“ I said, ‘I hope you get involved after the primary. ‘”

Scott, who was previously governor of Florida, ran for the US Senate at Trump’s urging and with his support during the 2018 election campaign.

As Republicans seek to regain control of the US Senate and US House in the next midterm cycle, Scott is just the latest lawmaker to visit Trump’s Palm Beach residence to bolster his help in this effort. It could range from fundraising to campaign appearances.

“It’s a choice he’s going to have to make, how he wants to get involved,” Scott said. “What I want people to do is focus on the problems because that’s how I won my races. […] If he does that, I think we’ll win. “

Trump’s potential primary endorsement has been seen as a valuable tool in major mid-term Senate races, including the challenge to Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia and the races to replace retired Republicans Richard Shelby in Alabama, Roy Blunt in Missouri and Richard Burr in North Carolina. , among others.

“I’m not going to get involved in the primaries, but I believe the citizens of these states are going to choose, they will choose well,” Scott said. “I think we’re going to win because we’re on the right side of the problem.”

Trump is already on tiptoe in Georgia.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic for the legendary Herschel Walker to run for the US Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs and in the NFL,” Trump said in a statement. communicated earlier. this month. “He’s a GREAT person too. Run, Herschel, run!”

Walker, who is a longtime friend of Trump, has not publicly expressed an interest in running, but did speak at the Republican National Convention last year.

Former US Representative Doug Collins and former US Senator Kelly Loeffler – both allies of Trump during their tenure – have expressed interest in the Georgia Senate race.

In Alabama, U.S. Representative Mo Brooks is showing up with the help of Stephen Miller, who was one of Trump’s top advisers.

A spokesperson for Trump and his post-presidential press office did not respond to Newsweek’s request to comment on the conversation or his plans.

Kevin McCarthy, a Californian Republican who works on the House side to win a majority, has also been to Florida to visit Trump since the former president stepped down in January.

Rick Scott, then a candidate for the US Senate, joins US President Donald Trump for a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida on November 3, 2018. Mark Wallheiser / Getty Images

