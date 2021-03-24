Yonhap News Summary | Yonhap News Agency





The following is the second summary of the main articles released by the Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.

—————–

FM vows to work closely with the United States to protect Koreans after the shootings in Atlanta

SEOUL – Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday highlighted efforts to protect the security of South Koreans living in the United States following the recent deadly shootings in Atlanta, pledging close cooperation with Washington on the matter.

He made the remarks during a regular meeting with senior Foreign Ministry officials, his office said, as four women of Korean descent were among those killed in the American city last week as the assassinations could be a hate crime against Asians.

—————–

Verbal message between leader Kim, Chinese Xi signals stronger relationship, Pro-NK report says

SEOUL – A pro-North Korea newspaper said on Wednesday that the recent exchange of verbal messages between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping marks an important step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“North Korea and China have reaffirmed their traditionally friendly relations and agreed on their stance on global and regional politics,” said Choson Sinbo, a pro-North Korean newspaper in Japan.

—————–

KBO tightens health protocols ahead of second season during pandemic

SEOUL – The South Korean Baseball League released stricter health and safety protocols on Wednesday, ahead of its second season during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said it has consulted with medical and medical experts to ensure safe operations during the 2021 season, which begins April 3.

—————–

(2e DL) New infections above 400; the current limits of the virus will likely be extended

SEOUL – Daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea rebounded to more than 400 on Wednesday as sporadic cluster infections continued in workplaces and private gatherings, raising concerns of a resurgence of cases.

The country has reported 428 additional cases of COVID-19, including 411 local infections, bringing the total number of cases to 99,846, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

—————–

(Interview Yonhap) For ‘The Book of Fish’, Byun Yo-han tries to be more truthful

SEOUL – After watching his latest film “The Book of Fish” at a press screening last week, Byun Yo-han, one of the film’s main actors, couldn’t stop crying for one moment. He was not even able to answer questions in the press conference that followed.

The 34-year-old actor, who made his big-screen debut with the 2011 independent film, “Working on Holiday,” said he was overcome with strong emotions watching his third-period draft, after “Six Flying Dragons “(2015) and” Mr. Sunshine ”(2018).

—————–

K-pop actress LOONA makes radio history with Star

SEOUL – LOONA has set a new record for a K-pop girl group with their song “Star” which hit the North American radio charts for nine consecutive weeks, her agency said Wednesday.

“Star” ranked No. 37 on Mediabase’s Top 40 in the week of March 14-20, according to Blockberry Creative. The weekly chart tracks broadcasts on radio stations in Canada and the United States.

(FINISH)

