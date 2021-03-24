Ahsan calls on PPP to keep its word on Senate opposition leader – Pakistan





LAHORE: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal called on the PPP to respect the decision taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on appointing the opposition leader to the Senate.

In the PDM, it was decided that the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate would be PML-N. The PPP must now abide by that decision, Iqbal said in an interview with reporters here on Tuesday. He visited the Fata student camp outside the governor’s house here. The students had protested against some public universities for interrupting their scholarships.

He said the nation would not forgive anyone who damages the PDM.

When asked to comment on Bilawals’ comment on Maryam, Mr Iqbal said he did not want to comment on it. He said the target of the PDM was (Prime Minister) Imran Khan.

The PML-N and the PPP, which are important components of the 10 Paty PDM alliance, appear to be poles apart on the issue of the key senate office. The two parties had started pushing for the office and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari spoke with the leaders of some small parties and on Monday the Jamaat-i-Islami, which has a voice in the Senate, pledged to support the PPP candidate for the niche. .

The PPP had previously agreed to hand over the post of opposition leader to the PML-N in exchange for the appointment of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani as president of the Senate, but after his loss to Sadiq Sanjrani, the situation changed.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the decision that the Senate Opposition Leader would belong to the PML-N was made by a PDM committee and had nothing to do with it. with the result of the elections of the president and vice-president of the Senate. .

Ahsan Iqbal added that the National Accountability Bureaus’ cases against opposition leaders were based on revenge. He said the country’s economy had been destroyed due to the incompetence of Imran Khan and his team, but the prime minister had only been loyal to a line mantra, I will not give NRO to the opposition.

He said that if all the opposition parties resigned from the assemblies, this selected government would fall in no time. We had asked the PPP to resign from the National Assembly first if it did not want to dissolve the government of Sindh, he said.

Mr Iqbal mocked the prime minister over his demand for good governance in the Punjab by asking on what merit the incompetent chief minister and members of his cabinet had been appointed.

Posted in Dawn on March 24, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos