Modi calls for ‘environment of trust’ for better relationships – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on Pakistan to create an environment of trust for better relations. As a neighboring country, India wishes cordial relations with the Pakistani people. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative, Modi said in a message to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan Day. He also wished Pakistan good luck in dealing with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Indian Prime Minister sent his good wishes to Prime Minister Khan on Saturday after testing positive for the new coronavirus. Although Prime Minister Modi sticks to the mantra of a terror-free environment, the messages themselves indicate a decrease in tensions between the two countries. India declares it wishes cordial relations with the Pakistani people Pakistan and India agreed last month to resume the ceasefire along the Line of Control, while agreeing on the need to discuss issues of concern to both countries. Later PM Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in their public statements also made conciliatory gestures towards India. The two countries also took part in a meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (CIP) on Tuesday after a hiatus of nearly three years due to strained ties. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi were among the world leaders who welcomed President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the national day. The leaders, in their messages, wished the country a peaceful and prosperous future and emphasized closer and stronger ties. Key world leaders who sent messages on the occasion included US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, President Iranian Dr Hassan Rohani, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Hasina Wajed, King of Belgium Philippe and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. President Biden, in his message to President Alvi, said regional peace was the basis of relations between Pakistan and the United States. He listed the priority areas in which his government intended to engage with Pakistan. These included peace in Afghanistan, Covid-19 and climate change. President Putin also greeted President Alvi and Prime Minister Khan. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on the occasion: Pakistan is respected on the world stage as an independent state playing an important role in regional and international issues. President Xi Jinping, in his message, said Beijing wants to expand bilateral cooperation to build a community closer to a shared future in the new era. Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman wished the government and people of Pakistan continued progress and prosperity. President Rouhani expressed the hope that ties between Iran and Pakistan would improve further in the years to come and that the two countries would use their capabilities to that end. Posted in Dawn on March 24, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos