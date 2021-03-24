Indonesia promises reforms will ensure central bank independence





Photographer: Dimas Ardian / Bloomberg Photographer: Dimas Ardian / Bloomberg Indonesia’s finance minister has sought to allay concerns about the country’s future central bank independence, saying that proposals to increase the role of the monetary authority in supporting economic recovery would also ensure its autonomy. An omnibus bill that will revise a range of financial sector regulations, including the central bank’s charter, is on Parliament’s legislative schedule for this year, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Wednesday at a virtual forum organized by Fitch Ratings Inc., which gathered around 900 participants. Although she did not provide details on the bill, she stressed that the government was considering The independence of the Bank of Indonesia is the key to a credible economic policy. “The president and I have mentioned several times that we will grant independence to the Bank of Indonesia,” said Indrawati, referring to Indonesian leader Joko Widodo. “It will be safe and it will not be affected.” A The bill introduced earlier this month would introduce significant changes to the central bank, including expanding its responsibilities, creating a watchdog to oversee its decisions, and allowing the direct purchase of government bonds in times of crisis. He recalls a similar bill filed last year and which has faced a market downturn for fear of weakening the autonomy of the Bank of Indonesia. Read more: Indonesian bill aims to limit central bank autonomy Investors will follow closely as governments in parts of the world appear to encroach on central bank territory, attempting to make permanent the extraordinary monetary policy support provided during the pandemic. New Zealand and South Korea pushed their central banks to expand their mandates, while Turkey ousted its monetary policy chief over interest rate disagreements. Recalibrate roles Indrawati sought to find common ground, telling the forum that there was a need to “recalibrate” the relationship between the finance ministry, central bank, banking regulator and state deposit insurer in order to improve “safety nets” for the financial sector. “BI will have its own role,” she said. “But they will also have to define their role with the government to try to revive the economy during this extraordinary time, without sacrificing their position, as well as their independence and their professionalism. The broader purpose of the bill is to refresh regulations from the 1970s and 1980s that were not equipped to handle disruptive developments like fintech, the chief financial officer said. The review is “desperately needed and long overdue,” especially as the pandemic exposes the weaknesses of Southeast Asia’s largest economy. “Indonesia never wastes a crisis,” she said. “We are using this as a trigger to introduce structural reform.” Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

