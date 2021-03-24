Boris Johnson 90-minute interview live: PM addressed by some of his harshest COVID and economy critics | Political news





Critics await PM Analysis by Jon Craig, Chief Political Correspondent When asked by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was relieved that his “greedy” British vaccine blunder – in a joke to Tory MPs that backfired on him – was barely mentioned, apart from a few sides by SNP’s Ian Blackford . However, the Prime Minister may not have as much of a chance to appear much longer before the Liaison Committee. Some of his harshest backbench critics, Conservative, Labor and SNP, are watching him and are ready to attack. The 90-minute session, while generally outdated, is split into three sections: the UK’s place in the world, the COVID response and the economy, followed by a closing question, which will likely have take place when Parliament returns to normal after COVID. Questions about the UK’s place in the world come from Sarah Champion, Tobias Ellwood, Angus Brendan MacNeil and Darren Jones, likely culminating in a clash between the Prime Minister and Mr Ellwood, who chairs the Defense Select Committee . Army reductions have certainly taken place in PMQs. In fact, they were the overriding question, raised by Sir Keir Starmer, who cited Mr Ellwoods’ opposition to the cuts. So expect him to follow up with tough questions for the Prime Minister. On COVID, it’s Yvette Cooper, Meg Hillier, Jeremy Hunt, William Wragg and Stephen Crabb and the highlights here are likely an attack by Ms Cooper, who chairs the Special Committee on Home Affairs and has launched a fierce attack on politics borders at the end. audition in january. Questions on the economy then come from Julian Knight, Huw Merriman and Mel Stride, before a closing question from Karen Bradley, the former secretary of Northern Ireland who now chairs the procedure committee, which proposes to bring back the MPs in Westminster. In his previous two appearances before the Liaison Committee, Mr Johnson has tried to give as little as possible and has at times seemed evasive. Let’s see what he says this time around the lessons learned from COVID and the requests for a public inquiry.

