Impact of HHI of exchange rate loss minima





NUR HAZIQAH A MALEK / Pic TMR IHH Healthcare Bhds’ results for fiscal year 2021 (FY21) are expected to be slightly impacted by the depreciation of the Turkish lira. RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Research) analyst Alan Lim said the fall in the Turkish lira would likely have a slightly negative effect on the private healthcare group due to its stake in Acibadem Saglik Yatirimlari Holding AS. For every 10% depreciation of the euro / average lira, we forecast a 1.6% decline in FY21 profits. We see this as a little hiccup, because the big picture of a recovery of Covid-19 remains intact as hospital visits are expected to improve, Lim said yesterday in a note. The lira fell to its lowest level on Monday following President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ decision to abruptly fire Turkish central bank governor Naci Agbal, two days after raising interest rates to offset a sharp rise inflation. Erdogan has since appointed Sahap Kavcioglu, the ruling party’s former banker and lawmaker, making him the fourth central bank chief appointed since July 2019. The research house maintained a call to buy on IHH with a target price (TP) of RM 6.15. Always buy, as we forecast 53% profit growth for fiscal 21, with a three-year compound annual growth rate of forecasted earnings of 21%, Lim said. He noted that IHH management proactively tried to reduce the impact of the lira’s depreciation last year by reducing its non-lira debt to 37 million (RM 181.21 million) over the course of of fiscal year 20, up from 267 million at the end of 2019. RHB Research said the fundamentals of IHH remain strong as it is expected to benefit from the recovery of Covid-19. Its revenue declined 22% year-on-year (year-on-year) in FY20 due to declining occupancy rates caused by fears of infection, leading patients to delay or cancel hospital visits. Assuming that Covid-19 cases go down, due to mass vaccinations, we would expect patients to have more confidence to visit hospitals again. We expect inpatient admission volume to increase 27% year-on-year in FY21 and 4% year-on-year in FY22, Lim said. The research firm further expects patient volume to recover for IHH hospitals in Malaysia, China, Turkey and India. The earnings trend for its Singapore units in the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20), which outperformed even pre-Covid-19 earnings from 4Q19, shows that the management strategy to improve return on equity has started to bear fruit. its fruits. This can be replicated in other markets in which it operates. Our TP implies 18.5 times the value of earnings (EV) of year 21 compared to EBITDA or -0.5 standard deviation from the five-year average. Its EV / Ebitda is also close to the regional peer average of 19 times, Lim said.







