PM Modi blows up Mamata Banerjee at Kanthi rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, back in West Bengal on Wednesday, attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a campaign rally in Kanthi, saying: “May 2, Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche”.

Addressing a public rally in Contai, Prime Minister Modi said: “Didi was unable to respond to those who were first destroyed by Amphan and later by TMC’s ‘tolabaaz’ . The aid sent to Bengal by the Center got stuck in the ‘Bhaipo the window’. “

Striking at the Trinamool congress of CM Banerjee’s party, PM Modi asked: “West Bengal asks who looted the fund, Amphan’s ration … people affected by Amphan are still suffering. Didi, Bengal wants to know who looted relief for Amphan? “

“Why are those struck by Amphan still forced to live under broken roofs? Didi is nowhere to be found when there is a need, but as the elections approach she says ‘Sarkar Duare-Duare’. This is their (TMC) khela. Even the children of Bengal understood this, ”Prime Minister Modi said at the rally.

Prime Minister Modi attacked Mamata and said: “Didi, even the children of West Bengal understood your ‘khela’.” West Bengal will show Didi the door on May 2, the prime minister told Contai.

“Our mothers and sisters have come out in large numbers to punish TMC in this election,” he added.

Regarding BJP’s commitment to the development of Bengal, Prime Minister Modi said: “TMC’er khela sesh hobe, bikash arambho hobe. The development of Bengal is BJP’s commitment. We will work very hard for it. ‘future of Bengal … “Bangla chai, BJP sarkar’. “

PM Modi is in Bengal campaigning for the BJP ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Elections to the Assembly of 294 member states will take place in eight phases from March 27, and the last ballot will take place on April 29. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2.