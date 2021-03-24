A difficult period for democracy in Asia

Author: Larry Diamond, Stanford University

Under President Donald Trump, concerns about democracy and human rights have been demoted in American foreign policy. The Trumps administration deserves credit for reorienting US foreign policy to deal with an increasingly authoritarian China. But while some U.S. officials have done what they can to advance human rights, Trump himself had a transactional and value-neutral approach to dealing with China. President Joe Biden will be different.

The Biden administration will prioritize the renewal of democracy at home and abroad. Yet the new administration faces enormous difficulties and contradictions in trying to counter authoritarianism and defend freedom in Asia. This is due to both the growing power of authoritarian China and the declining stature of the United States. The battle over Chinese policy within the Biden administration will likely emerge from two opposing views on what constitutes a realistic stance towards China.

The old realism emanating from former President Richard Nixons’ openness to China argues that drawing Beijing deeper into the international system would make it a responsible stakeholder, facilitating its peaceful rise and gradual modernization into a system. more open politically, if not fully democratic.

The new realism sees China continuing its dominance in Asia, including pushing the United States out of the Indo-Pacific region, building military bases and controlling the South China Sea, and eroding American alliances. From this perspective, countering China’s candidacy for regional domination is imperative both for regional security and for the defense of democracy.

The modernization and expansion of the Chinese military increasingly threatens democratic Taiwan. President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese leaders speak in increasingly belligerent terms of their intention to reunify Taiwan with the mainland. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wens’ political moderation is met with psychological warfare and other forms of intimidation.

The Biden administration needs to think about how it can deploy greater military force to defend against and deter Chinese military coercion, while avoiding unnecessary confrontation or further stoking already rising Chinese nationalist sentiment.

In Asia, the indispensable counterweight to China is India. India will have a larger population than China within a decade and is catching up economically and technologically. And although India’s military spending is only a quarter of China, it has one of the largest armies in the world and is a Quad partner with the United States, Japan, and Australia.

A loose strategic forum, the Quad lacks joint military exercises, but is moving towards greater military cooperation and intelligence sharing to deter Chinese aggression and preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. But just as India becomes important to the future of democracy in Asia, it is drifting in an authoritarian direction.

Re-elected in a landslide victory in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its charismatic leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are eroding the independence of major Indian institutions. The right-wing populist party indulges in religious chauvinism and intolerance of critics and minorities. If the Biden administration remains silent in the face of these trends, the strategic partnership with India will ring hollow in its defense of democracy. On the other hand, if it is too confrontational and moralistic, especially when American democracy is visibly diminished, relations between the United States and India could derail.

No dilemma complicates Biden’s aspiration to promote democracy in Asia more seriously than the erosion of democracy in India, which remains poorly understood in Washington.

It is a difficult time for democracy in Asia. Myanmars ‘army, which already held a veto over constitutional change and control over Myanmars’ ruling ministers, staged a coup in February ending the country’s five-year experience with the semi -democracy. In Thailand, the army remains alongside the monarchy, blocking any return to democracy. An illiberal populist, Rodrigo Duterte degraded a functioning democracy in the Philippines.

Hun Sen completed Cambodia’s shift to a one-party dictatorship. Vietnam has severely cracked down on dissent and civic space. The prospect of a democratic transition seems blocked in Malaysia and distant in Singapore. Indonesia and Mongolia remain true democracies but are concerned about internal tensions.

Even in Japan, Asia’s oldest liberal democracy, democratic norms and practices have weakened during Shinzo Abes’ nearly eight years of leadership. South Korea’s center-left government also undermines judicial independence and freedom of expression. While liberal democracy thrives in many ways in Taiwan, it is increasingly threatened by China.

There is little chance of success in a frontal campaign demanding full loyalty to democratic standards. Any strategy for promoting democracy in Asia will have to integrate strategic and human rights imperatives, strengthen and defend civil society partners and look to the medium term.

Few of the people in the region want their country to become vassals of a regional order under Chinese control. This common interest can provide leverage for engagement around human rights and rule of law issues. Some leaders, like Duterte, may threaten to play the China card, but this is unlikely to be popular domestically, especially as the costs of economic and strategic engagement with China become more evident. When a democratic rebound occurs, it will be led by the forces of civil society.

The United States and its liberal democratic allies like Australia, Canada, the European Union and hopefully Japan must work through diplomacy and aid flows to preserve the groups of civil society and independent media. These democracies will have more impact if they coordinate their activities and prioritize the diffusion of technology to help Democrats escape digital surveillance and censorship. In some cases, and unfortunately for Hong Kong people, established liberal democracies may need to provide temporary or even long-term homes for Democrats at risk.

In the short term, the priority may need to be to contain the democratic retreat and counter the rise of authoritarian China. In some countries, that just means trying to keep Democrats alive. But the growing demands of young people in the region for more open and accountable government offer hope that this authoritative moment will have an expiration date.

Larry Diamond is Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and the Freeman Spogli Institute and Director of the Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law at Stanford University.

An extended version of this article appears in the most recent edition of Quarterly East Asia Forum, Asia after the election of Biden, Vol. 13, n ° 1.