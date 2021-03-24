Jokowi wants talks on state capital bill to proceed soon





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President of the Legislative Body (Baleg)DPRSupratman Andi Augas said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) demands that discussion of the National Capital Bill (RUU) continue immediately. “So the president wants it to work immediately,” Supratman told reporters at the Senayan parliamentary complex in Jakarta on Wednesday (24/3). Supratman said the government will later submit the academic paper and the state capital bill to the DPR leadership.

“Regarding the official transfer, the government will immediately deploy it to the leadership of the DPR. Regarding the AKD who will discuss, it depends on Bamus to do it,” he said. Supratman doesn’t care that a number of factions still disagree with the National Capital Bill to be included in the 2021 Priority National Legislation Program (Prolegnas). According to him, the current problem is only a question of financing. The State Capital Bill is one of 33 bills included in Priority Prolegnas 2021. The IKN bill has been circulating since June 2020. In the circulating IKN bill, it is not regulated in detail with regard to land use planning and the environment. In fact, the environmental problem of East Kalimantan is seen as an emergency to be addressed. Once confirmed CNNIndonesia.com at that time, regarding the project and the possibility of the existence of the presidential letter (surpres) on the IKN bill at the time, the vice-president of the RPD RI, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, did not not answered. Meanwhile, DPR vice president Baleg Achmad Baidowi said the IKN bill has yet to be submitted to the DPR. On the other hand, Minister of National Development Planning / Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa said the new capital project will continue this year. He confirmed that his party will start constructing the State Palace building this year. “We are optimistic, hope that the presidential palace can have a revolution (which is starting to be built) this year,” Suharso said during a joint working meeting with the DPR XI Commission on Wednesday (17/3). (mts / off)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









