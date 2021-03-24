PM Modi: Didi will have the door on May 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kanthi, West Bengal: highlights | India News







Speaking at a rally in Lakhmipur, Prime Minister Modi, referring to Congress forming an alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), said the party had allied with people who favor infiltrators in the state.

“Congress is talking about handing over to Assam such groups which symbolize discrimination against the original inhabitants of Assam,” the prime minister said. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakhmipur in Assam and Kanthi in West Bengal on Wednesday, ahead of the Assembly elections this month as he continues his widespread election campaign in two crucial states for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).Speaking at a rally in Lakhmipur, Prime Minister Modi, referring to Congress forming an alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), said the party had allied with people who favor infiltrators in the state.“Congress is talking about handing over to Assam such groups which symbolize discrimination against the original inhabitants of Assam,” the prime minister said. The congressional-led alliance, known as the “mohajut,” consists of the Bodo Peoples Front and the AIUDF. Targeting the non-BJP alliance, Modi said it was not about mohajut but “mahajhoot” (big lie).

Meanwhile, speaking at a rally in Kanthi, West Bengal, the prime minister said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be “shown the door” on May 2, the count day for the upcoming elections to the ‘Assembly in the State.

“Didi talks about ‘duare sarkar’ (government at the door), but he will be shown the door on May 2,” said Prime Minister Modi, who has toured the poll-related state extensively ahead of the elections. the assembly.

Prime Minister Modi criticized CM Banerjee for using central government-sanctioned relief for victims of Cyclone Amphan in the state.

“Why are those struck by Amphan still forced to live under broken roofs? Didi is nowhere in sight when there is a need, but as the elections approach, she says “sarkar duare-duare”. This is their (TMC) khela ”. said the Prime Minister.

Highlights of PM Modi’s speech to Kanthi:

* This is a very crucial time for new voters and young people aged around 25 in Bengal. They have the responsibility to build the future of Bengal and therefore “Ashol Poriborton” is the need of the hour.

* The aid sent by the central government got stuck in the nephew’s window. Today, the whole BM is wondering – Who looted Amphan’s relief equipment? Who looted the grain destined for the poor?

* Didi finds excuses every time she visits Medinipur. Didi could not respond to the families who were destroyed by Amphan and then looted by the “Tolabaz” of Trinamool. * The relief that was sent by the central government here got stuck in the “bhaipo window”.

Elections for the Bengal state assembly, which has 294 members, will take place in eight phases starting March 27, and the final ballot will take place on April 29. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2.

Voting will take place in 47 seats in Assam on March 27 in the first phase, while 39 and 40 constituencies go to the polls on April 1 and April 6, respectively.

Highlights of PM Modi’s speech in Assam:

* I came to wake you up today. Congress has joined forces with people who want to destroy the identity of Assam. Will you let that happen? May your culture and tradition be destroyed?

* Congress wants to seize power in Assam out of the vote bank of those groups that have thrived as a result of infiltration.

* The group that is known to discriminate against the original inhabitants of Assam, Congress is talking about handing Assam over to such people.

* Congress can do anything for power, it can befriend anyone, and it can betray anyone.

* It is not the “mahajyot” but the “mahajhoot” of Congress. , -, – https://t.co/C2VBn7qEom – BJP (@ BJP4India) 1616579668000 * For decades, Congress did nothing for the people working on the plantation. In 15 years of rule, these people were able to increase the wages of tea garden workers to only around 100 rupees.

* Today, there is development in Assam, it is free from infiltrators.

* Poor people in all parts of Assam have LPG gas connections. LPG coverage in Assam has increased from less than 50% to almost 100% in just 5 years.

look West Bengal Assembly polls: On May 2, people will show Didi the door, PM Modi says







