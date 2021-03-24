Boris Johnson vows to protect UK steel jobs with Gupta’s Liberty Steel at risk





A Liberty Steel Group factory in Rotherham, UK on March 15. Photographer: Jason Alden / Bloomberg Photographer: Jason Alden / Bloomberg British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to protect jobs in the British steel industry, as ministers remain stuck in discussions on how to protect Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel from collapse. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has met three times with Liberty Steel executives in recent days “to move the issue forward, to see what we can do,” Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday. He also said the government would steer purchasing decisions towards locally produced steel, calling this a Brexit benefit. “We will do everything we can to make sure we continue with the UK jobs producing UK steel,” Johnson said. “Everything we do across the country will require millions and millions of tonnes of British steel, and now, thanks to the exit from the European Union, we have the opportunity to direct this purchase to British companies. . “ The future of freedom has been called into question by the unraveling of Greensill Capital, the largest lender to GFG Alliance, of which Liberty is a part. This threatens more than 3,000 jobs at Liberty and around 5,500 workers in the larger alliance, and the government is in the process of drafting contingency plans in case he needs to intervene. Johnson pointed out that the government’s plans for 640 billion pounds ($ 877 billion) of infrastructure investments offer a “massive opportunity” to boost British steelmakers. He named projects such as the HS2 high-speed rail line, the Dogger Bank offshore wind farms and the Hinkley nuclear power plant. Investment Johnson was responding to questions from opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer, who accused the government of not “prioritizing British steel” in infrastructure projects, and Conservative lawmaker Miriam Cates, who warned of the “uncertain” future facing the Liberty plant in Stocksbridge in his constituency. “I very much share the concern of the families of steelworkers who work at Liberty Steel,” Johnson said. “We are investing huge sums in modernizing UK steelworks and making them more environmentally friendly.” Labor is seeking a guarantee from ministers to use UK-made steel in all government infrastructure projects. Analysis released Tuesday night by the opposition party showed that 24 pence of every pound spent on steel by government infrastructure projects went overseas in 2018-19, the latest fiscal year for which data is available. available. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos